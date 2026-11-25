The Lincoln Theatre announces festive December film schedule Nov 25, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Submitted Image Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre is ringing in the holiday season with two classic Christmas screenings during the month of December.kAmkDEC@?8muC:52J u=:Ii Sd u:=>DPk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 {:?4@=? %962EC6’D uC:52J u=:I AC@8C2> 3C:?8D 324< D@>6 @7 E96 3:886DE 7:=>D :? 4:?6>2E:4 9:DE@CJ 2?5 D4C66?D E96> :? :ED :4@?:4 |2J2? #6G:G2=\DEJ=6 2F5:E@C:F>] ~? s64] c 2E fib_ A]>][ %96 {:?4@=? H:== 36 :? E96 9@=:52J DA:C:E H:E9 2 D4C66?:?8 @7 “(9:E6 r9C:DE>2D” W`hdcX] %9:D 4=2DD:4 7:=> 7@==@HD q:?8 rC@D3J 2?5 s2??J z2J6 2D E96J H@C< E@86E96C E@ AFE @? 2 D9@H 2E E96 r@=F>3:2 x?? E@ 2EEC24E A2EC@?D 2?5 >2J36 7:?5 D@>6 =@G6 2=@?8 E96 H2J E@@] r@>A=6E6 H:E9 962CEH2C>:?8 >FD:42= ?F>36CD 2?5 4=2DD:4 r9C:DE>2D D@?8D[ (9:E6 r9C:DE>2D :D 6IA64E65 E@ =62G6 E96 2F5:6?46 6286C 7@C 2 D?@HJ 9@=:52J H:E9 7C:6?5D 2?5 72>:=J]k^Am People are also reading… Citizens protest changes to Smyth's Land Use Program New forecast shows how El Niño will shape winter weather in US Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Elf Help: Santa's Elves begin work to care for Smyth's children A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools New Smyth theatre company to put on Christmas production at Lincoln Theatre Radford University, Virginia Tech announce new partnership offering accelerated pathway to two degrees in five years WCCH and Delegate Mitchell look ahead for rural healthcare Video of young female athletes spurred vile, X-rated comments. They have a message Public safety: Chilhowie, Marion ask county to restore EMS funding kAmpCC:G6 :? 76DE:G6 2EE:C6 E@ H:? 2 D6=64E:@? @7 9@=:52J AC:K6D 2?5 86E 2 A9@E@ H:E9 $2?E2] %:4<6ED 7@C E96 6G6?E 42? 36 AFC492D65 @?=:?6 @C 2E E96 5@@C @? E96 52J @7 E96 6G6?E]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mv@=56? ~=5:6Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmw6=5 @? %F6D52J[ s64] g[ 2E `` 2]>][ v@=56? ~=5:6D H:== 762EFC6 2 7C66 D4C66?:?8 @7 “xE’D p (@?56C7F= {:76” W`hceX[ DE2CC:?8 y2>6D $E6H2CE 2?5 s@??2 #665]k^AmkAmp== H9@ 2EE6?5 H:== C646:G6 2 7C66 'w$ >28?6E[ 92?5>256 3J E96:C 7:=> 4FC2E@C z2E6=:? p2?6CF5] %9:D AC@8C2> 2:>D E@ AC@G:56 2 8=:>AD6 :?E@ E96 9:DE@CJ @7 {:?4@=? %962EC6 AC@8C2>>:?8 3J D4C66?:?8 7:=>D E92E H6C6 AC@;64E65 @? E96 D4C66? 5FC:?8 E96:C 52JD 2D 2 >@G:6 A2=246]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 2?5 6G6?E E:4<6ED[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8QmHHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8k^2m @C 42== afe\fgb\e_ha]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Citizens protest changes to Smyth's Land Use Program A decision that the Board of Supervisors made five months ago is now coming under fire. Last Thursday evening’s meeting was standing room only… New forecast shows how El Niño will shape winter weather in US Federal forecasters released an updated winter weather forecast, and the roles of climate troublemakers El Niño and the polar vortex have com… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Cal Corona stands still, straddling Leaf, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Corona watches Leaf’s nose to determine when she’s focused and ready.… Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Here is where Virginia Tech is projected to play in the bowl season after the College Football Playoff's second rankings and before the Hokies… Elf Help: Santa's Elves begin work to care for Smyth's children The line at the hot chocolate station was the longest, but fueled by the sweet treat, youngsters were playing games, making ornaments and pean…