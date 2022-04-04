 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $299,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $299,000

Totally renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath split level is now available in the Lakeview subdivision in Wytheville, Va. Upstairs features a spacious den, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, three bedrooms two full baths. The master has its own bath. Downstairs you will find another large living area, a spacious fourth bedroom, and another full bath and laundry. Call and see this one today. With the current market conditions, this one will be gone soon.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular