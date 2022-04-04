4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $299,000

Totally renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath split level is now available in the Lakeview subdivision in Wytheville, Va. Upstairs features a spacious den, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, three bedrooms two full baths. The master has its own bath. Downstairs you will find another large living area, a spacious fourth bedroom, and another full bath and laundry. Call and see this one today. With the current market conditions, this one will be gone soon.