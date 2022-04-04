Totally renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath split level is now available in the Lakeview subdivision in Wytheville, Va. Upstairs features a spacious den, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, three bedrooms two full baths. The master has its own bath. Downstairs you will find another large living area, a spacious fourth bedroom, and another full bath and laundry. Call and see this one today. With the current market conditions, this one will be gone soon.
4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $299,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Saltville man accused of robbing a local gas station with a knife has been indicted by a Smyth County Grand Jury.
A Marion man who federal prosecutors say ordered around 30,000 fentanyl pills from California and sold them in the area pleaded guilty yesterd…
A Wythe felon with a history of drugs and violence got more jail time last week on four new convictions.
Floyd’s legendary football and track coach Winfred Beale retired from the classroom in December after a lifetime of leading local students to …
Starting today, pool parties at Marion’s soon-to-open waterpark can be booked via the town’s website.
Plans continue by Smyth County Schools to demolish most of the former Marion Intermediate School, but asbestos abatement must first take place.
The Town of Marion has opted to maintain its hunting ban. To control the deer population in town, Marion police officers have now been charged with culling the herds.
A Chilhowie man was arrested Wednesday evening following a high-speed chase on Interstate 81.
A Bristol Virginia Sheriff's deputy and Saltville resident is facing a driving while intoxicated charge after he was stopped in Washington Cou…
Marion Police Lt. Rusty Hamm is leading an effort to bring high-level supervisory police training to Southwest Virginia.