Coming to William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Feb. 23-April 2, Black History in Appalachia & Beyond explores the history of Black visual culture in the Appalachian region and how that influences contemporary works by Black artists. As a region that has documented and preserved the history of few Black artists and creatives, this exhibition aims to bring light to their histories.

By the mid-19th century, the visual culture in America was riddled with white supremacy and racial caricatures degrading African Americans. Though they had little means of reaching widespread audiences, Black visual artists used the media technology at the time to promote Black leadership and respectability and to counteract the racism and hate that slavery established.

As photography was just becoming a popular medium in the country, many Black artists and activists chose to photograph successful members of their community — a realistic representation of a race that was being caricatured and stereotyped in popular printed media.

These photographed portraits circulated throughout the country, promoting Black freedom and equality by showcasing the success and intellect of these individuals. The use of photography as a medium to abolish slavery and encourage equal rights was so profound that by the Civil War and Reconstruction years even white photographers were capturing the truth of cruelty and racism that both free and enslaved Black Americans faced. During the first century of photography’s invention and use around the world, the most photographed person in the 20th century was Frederick Douglass — perhaps one of the most famous abolitionists, writers, and social activists in American history.

Focusing dominantly on self-fashioning — the process of constructing one’s identity and public image to reflect a set of cultural standards — through photography, self-portraits, crafts, and decorative arts, visitors of the exhibition will learn about the influences seen in contemporary Black art through its history. These objects and artworks will emphasize the importance of self-fashioning during a time when racist minstrels, stereotypes, and violence were trying to dominate the national image of Black Americans. The exhibition will also include an engaging video installation featuring a documentary discussing the history of Black photography as a form of emancipation.

Compared to the more local and regional storytelling of Black visual culture, this exhibition will highlight the contemporary works of popular artists whose works integrate the history of self-fashioning vs. public image.

Harkening back to times of Emancipation, Reconstruction, and Civil Rights, artists such as Carrie Mae Weems, Kara Walker, Elizabeth Catlett, and Whitfield Lovell embody the historical influence of contemporary art. They teach that although these stories are from the past, the similar issues faced in today’s societies are still fought with powerful visual culture.

Learn more about Black History in Appalachia and Beyond at williamkingmuseum.org.

Tours at TwoThe museum will offer light refreshments and a free curator-led tour of Black History in Appalachia and Beyond on Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m. RSVP to Emily Jordan by email at ejordan@wkmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005 ext. 107.

Black History in Appalachia and Beyond is part of the McGlothlin Exhibition Series at William King Museum of Art.

William King Museum of Art is open seven days a week: Monday through Wednesday and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Admission is free.