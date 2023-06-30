Seventy junior golfers took to the links at the Wytheville Golf Club in the JAM Foundation Junior Classic as part of the historic 25th season of the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour. Players found immaculate course conditions, beautiful summer weather, and a host of enthusiastic volunteers as they arrived at the highly esteemed course. The William L. Woodford Foundation also contributed to event making for a most enjoyable experience for the young players.

Here is a recap of the action:

17-18 Age Group Par 70 6036 Yards

Ryne Bond of Floyd shot a score of even par 70 to win the age group and post the low score of the day. Bond, a soon be member of the Emory and Henry Wasp Golf Team, chipped in birdie on 16, and again for eagle on the par 4 17th to keep the round going.

Bond said, “I played well all day. A couple of 3 putts set me back a bit at the beginning of the second nine, but the back-to-back chip ins really helped.”

Two strokes behind and tying for second were Walker Gillespie of Pearisburg and Grayson Sheets of Marion with scores of 72.

15-16 Age Group Par 70 5674 Yards

Ryan Highfield of Blacksburg posted a score of 2 over par 72 to win the highly competitive age group that had eight players with scores in the 70s. Highfield had only one lone birdie, but put together 14 pars en route to age group victory.

Close behind were Hunter Crist of Radford and Andrew McCoy of Glasgow with scores of 73. Harris Camp finished fourth with a score 74. Gage Hogan of Forest and Peyton Mason of Willis tied for fifth with scores of 77. Josh Cummins of Christiansburg and Rocky Frye of Bramwell, West Virginia, shot 78 to tie for seventh.

13-14 Age Group Par 70 4990 Yards

Campbell Sayers of Marion shot 2 over par 74 to win the age group. Campbell was consistently good on the inward nine making seven pars to escape with a two-shot victory over Tyler Stover of Beckley, West Virginia, who shot 76.

Evan Singleton of Pulaski was third with a score of 77 followed by Jack Herbert of Blacksburg, who shot 79.

10-12 Age Group Par 34 2011 Yards

Liam Smith of Elliston shot two over par 36 and won the age group.

JJ Robertson was a stroke back finishing second with a score of 37. Marco Beato of Blacksburg was third with a score of 39.

9 and Under Age Group Par 34 1510 Yards

Silas Edmonds of Wytheville shot 43 and won the age group.

Connor Kitts of Bluefield, Virginia, posted a score of 54 and finished second. Michael Brown of Blacksburg was third with a score of 55.

The Tour returns to action on Wednesday, July 5, with the First Community Bank Junior Classic at Glade Springs Resort in Daniels, West Virginia.