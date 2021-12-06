3 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $149,500

VERY NICE CAPE COD STYLE HOME IN CONVENIENT TOWN LOCATION! THIS HOME HAS BEEN VERY WELL TAKEN CARE OF THROUGHOUT THE YEARS. THE MAIN LEVEL OFFERS A LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH EXTRA CABINETS, OVERSIZED BAR COUNTER SPACE FOR THOSE QUICK MEALS AND A SPACIOUS DINING AREA FOR SPECIAL MEALS WITH FAMILY. THERE'S AN EXTRA LARGE LIVING ROOM, SMALL OFFICE/DEN SPACE, BATHROOM WITH STEP IN SHOWER AND LAUNDRY ROOM OFFERING EXTRA STORAGE. THE SECOND LEVEL HAS A LARGE LANDING AT THE TOP OF STEPS THAT CAN SERVE AS A PLAY ROOM, STUDY AREA OR OFFICE SPACE. THE LARGE MASTER BEDROOM HAS 3 CLOSETS INCLUDING ONE WALK IN. THE 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS ALSO LOCATED ON UPPER LEVEL. THERE'S PLENTY OF ROOM ON THE EXTRA LARGE LOT FOR PLAY AREAS AND GARDENING. NEW ROOF AND NEW UPPER LEVEL HEAT PUMP ADDED IN 2020. ALL WINDOWS HAVE BEEN REPLACED AND HAVE CUSTOM BLINDS, NEW STORAGE BUILDING IN 2020. THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG! BETTER SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!