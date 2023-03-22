Baseball

Warriors whip Richlands

Robbie Wilson went 3-for-4 with three RBIs as the Wise County Central Warriors improved to 2-0 with a 10-4 win at Mack Shupe Field.

Ashton Bolling added two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for Central and was also the winning pitcher. Nate West supplied two hits as well.

The Warriors led 8-1 after three innings.

Levi White had two RBIs for Richlands, while Collin Adkins scored two runs.

The contest was a rematch of last year’s first-round Region 2D tournament game in which the Warriors earned a 2-1 win.

Softball

Warriors shut out Tornado

Freshman Hannah Salyer pitched a two-hit shutout as the Wise County Central Warriors blanked Richlands, 3-0, for a non-district win.

Taylor Cochran, Chloe Wells and Abi Potter scored runs for the Warriors, while Lauren Jackson tallied a RBI. Hailey Cordle and Kailyn Breeding had the hits for Richlands.

Blues blast Tigers

Kira Vance and Erica Lamie combined to pitch a two-hitter with 17 strikeouts as Richlands rolled to 10-1 win over Honaker.

Arin Rife (4-for-4, three runs, RBI) and Hailey Cordle (3-for-4, four RBIs) led a 14-hit attack that was unleashed by the Blue Tornado.

Jaiden Thompson and Gracie Shelton had the hits for Honaker, while Anna Dye scored the only run for the Tigers on a RBI from Shelton.

Soccer

Lebanon blanks Blues

Grayson Olson scored four goals and Carter Dillon tallied the other three as Lebanon rocked Richlands 7-0.

Eli Taylor added two assists, while Gavin Gibson had the shutout in goal. The Pioneers led 5-0 at halftime.

Wise Central 1, Richlands 1

Geanette Boggs scored Wise County Central’s only goal as the Warriors battled to a tie with Richlands.