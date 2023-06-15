A Wythe County sex offender who also has drug convictions is awaiting trial on three new felonies after police searched his motel room last month and reported finding illegal drugs.

Dixie Earl Russell Jr., 65, of Wytheville was arrested on May 23 and charged with possessing 10 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute and possessing more than 1 ounce of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

According to search warrants, the Wytheville Police Department seized suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia from Russell’s Rodeway Inn room during a May 23 search.

Police said they saw multiple glass smoking devices inside the room when executing another search warrant.

“These glass smoking devices are consistent with the use of narcotics and appear to have drug residue,” the warrant said. “Additionally, a small blue pill fragment was found in plain view on the bed which is consistent with fentanyl which has been pressed into pill form.”

Unemployed for 10 years, Russell’s financial resources included lottery tickets and trading merchandise, according to court documents. He was given a court-appointed attorney to represent him.

Russell’s criminal record includes convictions for object sexual penetration, drug distribution and drug possession, according to court records. He got a six-year sentence on the sex charge, which required him to register as a sex offender.

He’s being held without bond, but has a June 21 bond hearing scheduled in Wythe County Circuit Court.

His preliminary hearing’s been set for Aug. 14.

In another recent arrest involving the Rodeway Inn, 57-year-old Donna Greeson was charged with prostitution on May 10.

After getting tips about possible prostitution at the motel, police identified a woman suspected of offering sexual services online, according to the WPD.

Town and state officers set up a sting at the motel and arrested Greeson.

Free while awaiting trial, her court date is Aug. 28.