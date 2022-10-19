 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williams majoring in biology at Bridgewater

  • 0

 Bridgewater College, home to approximately 1,450 students, welcomed more than 500 new faces this academic year. Among the new students are approximately 450 first-year students, more than 30 transfer students, nearly 30 graduate students and almost a dozen non-degree seeking students.

A member of the Class of 2026, Elena Williams is a biology major from Marion,.

The Class of 2026 hails from 19 different states and 16 different countries, boasting BC's highest international student population in years. The first-year students at BC were heavily active in their schools and communities and hold an average grade point average (GPA) of 3.6.

Of the first-year class, 21% are first-generation-meaning they are the first in their family to attend college-while 58 students have a family member who graduated from BC, part of Bridgewater's legacy families. Another 26% are recipients of Pell grants, which are awarded to students with exceptional financial need. About one in three BC students are Pell eligible, and more than $2 million in Pell grants was awarded to BC students in the preceding academic year.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rare tropical visitor to Hungry Mother inspires more visitors

Rare tropical visitor to Hungry Mother inspires more visitors

An avian visitor from the tropics has drawn numerous other visitors to Hungry Mother State Park in recent weeks. Coming from east Tennessee, parts of North Carolina, and throughout Southwest Virginia, the excited birders have come equipped with binoculars, cameras, and their life lists – ready to add a bird many never expected to see.

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Marion to hold hearing on limiting skilled gaming machines

A court decision on the legality of skilled gaming machines in Virginia is expected soon. In anticipation of that action, the Town of Marion is considering an ordinance to limit the number of such machines in businesses until state regulations are developed.