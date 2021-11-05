Battle of Marion to be reenacted at Settlers Museum

No matter what the weather holds for this weekend, there’s gonna be a battle in Atkins.

Members of the Saltville Home Guard Camp 2098 of the Virginia Division Sons of Confederate Veterans are partnering with the Settlers Museum of Southwest Virginia to reenact the Battle of Marion on the museum property. This is the fourth annual battle recreating Union Major General George Stoneman's 1864 winter raid against General John C. Breckinridge and his Confederate forces.

John Winebarger with the Saltville Home Guard said that the actual battle took place at the site where the new Smyth County Community Hospital sits and the surrounding river bottom. They cannot fire their rifles and artillery so close to the hospital and nearby homes, he said, so the Settlers Museum has allowed the group to conduct the reenactment on its property.

“We are very thankful that the museum offered us the space,” Winebarger said.

The group provided a living history event the first year and then small skirmishes, but last year saw a turnout of more than 60 participants. A cannon or two are expected this year as part of the artillery of the battle.