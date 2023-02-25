You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Name: LennyBreed: Basset mixAge:10Adoption fee:$225Foster Location: ChristiansburgMy name is... View on PetFinder
Lenny
Related to this story
Most Popular
The driver of a pickup truck that struck two juvenile pedestrians in downtown Marion Monday evening will not be charged.
A $3.4 million proposed outdoor recreation park in Marion got a major push forward thanks to the infusion of a $1.7 million federal grant.
***Updated Feb. 20 at 4:45 p.m.***
A Saltville man is being treated in a trauma center after he suffered burn injuries when his home caught fire Tuesday afternoon.
A woman located near a Monday morning crash has been identified as the driver who crashed the vehicle, according to a social media post from t…