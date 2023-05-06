The Virginia Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP), known as Farm Market Fresh, recently expanded its program into new regions and seeks more local farmers to participate.

Farm Market Fresh supports local farmers who grow their own fruits, vegetables or fresh-cut herbs and promotes the use of farmers markets across Virginia.

Local Area Agencies on Aging distribute Farm Market Fresh checks to qualified seniors and participating farmers collect and cash them in exchange for eligible produce at the market.

Income eligibility changed in 2023, with the potential to reach 70,000 more seniors.

To learn more about this program or to become an authorized Farm Market Fresh farmer/vendor, apply here: FarmMarketFresh.org.