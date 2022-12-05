A few years ago a section of the Appalachian Trail in Bland County, on Walker Mountain, was relocated. The previously existing section was kept intact and renamed the Golden Winged Warbler Trail. The two together make a pleasant short loop for a half-day hike.

Getting there and the hike: Take Interstate 81 to Wytheville Exit 70. Head North on 4th Street. This is also US-52 North. You will follow this for 13.1 miles to the top of Walker Mountain, then turn left onto SR-621. Go down this narrow, curvy road for 2.9 miles then turn left onto VA-42 West. Continue for 9.1 miles and turn left onto SR-610/Nebo Road. Follow this for 1.8 miles where the road curves to the right and becomes SR-610/Old Rich Valley Road and go another ½ mile to where the Appalachian Trail crosses the road. There is limited parking on the shoulder of the road on the left just beyond the trail. I didn't see anywhere to park where the Golden Winged Warbler Trail crosses the road.

While you have the option of making the loop ever so slightly shorter by simply walking back down the road ⅖ of a mile to the Warbler trail I recommend turning left on the Appalachian Trail after only 250 feet on the road and making a short secondary loop to the old trail which offers some nice views for little extra effort. You will climb over a stile to continue northbound on the Appalachian Trail, away from Walker Mountain.

The trail proceeds uphill through open meadows and there are white places painted on posts to mark the way. Looking back there are views up at Walker Mountain. As you get a little higher the views to the south and west are quite nice. The trail apparently uses an easement to cross this property and it is active pasture land, so watch where you step if you know what I mean.

At 0.4 miles you will reach a signed junction where the Golden Winged Warbler Trail continues straight ahead and makes its way back down to and across the road. The AT makes a sharp turn back to the left and it is worth walking a very short distance to the highest point of the meadow for better views.

If you look south across the road at Walker Mountain, the low point on the ridgeline across the road from you is Tilson Gap and this is the spot where you will be making your way towards to regain the Appalachian Trail later.

Once you return to the junction it is only about 0.15 miles to where it crosses the road. The trail is very poorly marked beyond here but it quickly turns right and downhill on the ridgeline. If you do not see the trail simply continue downhill to the fence and turn left. Walk along the fence line and you will reach a stile crossing the fence right at the Bland and Smyth County line only 0.8 miles from the start.

Walk across the road and you will note that the old stile the AT once used to cross the fence on that side is completely covered in briers, but there is an opening on the left side of the adjacent gate. Angle slightly to the left and you should see a post ahead of you with a yellow blaze on it. This is the trail and do note that this section close to the road can become quite overgrown in the summer. I would recommend this hike only from mid fall through late spring.

Initially, staying on the trail is difficult and hard to explain. But just past the post with the yellow blaze the trail makes its way up to the narrow strip of trees on the left. Look intently for a yellow blaze painted on a tree above you and make use of the track or map that I have uploaded to the URL at the end of this article. The spot you are looking for is only about 100 yards or so from the post with the blaze so do not continue walking any appreciable distance up through the meadow. Once you've gained this wooded strip it is much easier going and there are frequent yellow (and occasionally orange) blazes on the trees.

You will reach another stile at 1.2 miles and once across it you enter National Forest and begin going uphill. The trail comes increasingly obvious and easy to follow as you go but keep an eye out for the yellow blazes painted on the trees. Especially lower down there is a lot of dense vegetation on both sides of the trail, and despite having received maintenance not long ago there are a few spots where the vegetation encroaches close to the trail. I would reiterate that this is probably not an enjoyable hike in the summer but after a couple of frosts I found it to be fairly pleasant hiking.

At 1.6 miles you will reach an old set of log steps left over and when this was the Appalachian Trail. More will follow. Beyond here the trail is much more defined and pleasant and the forest is more open. But you still must keep an eye out for the yellow blazes. The mixed hardwood forest becomes increasingly open and scenic as you climb and the trail begins angling up towards the crest and making use of switchbacks to moderate the angle of ascent.

Assuming no route finding problems you will reach the crest of Walker Mountain at 2.25 miles and cross over a very short distance onto its south side before angling right into Tilson Gap and a junction with the Appalachian Trail.

At 2.4 miles you will “T” into the Appalachian trail. There is no signage here but if you look left and right you will see white blazes in both directions. Make sure you turn right here and not downhill to the left. Then, in a very short distance you will begin going downhill off the north side of Walker Mountain on the Appalachian Trail. Just follow the frequent white blazes and you should have no trouble.

Eventually the trail gains an old woods road and begins traversing westward across the north face of the mountain. This section is easy walking and quite scenic especially in the fall with the changing colors.

At 3.3 miles you will arrive at a switchback to the right. Here, there is a limited but nice view North towards Chestnut Ridge and Chestnut Knob, which is one of the most scenic sections of the Appalachian Trail in Southwest Virginia.

Reach the road and your waiting vehicle at four miles.

Hike Stats: 4 mile loop, 1,030 feet of climbing

Trailhead Parking Coordinates: 36.95848, -81.39503

To view and download a trail map, GeoPDF Map for the Avenza mobile app, gpx, or kml file for this hike or others in the Happy Trails series go online to happytrailsrickshortt.blogspot.com