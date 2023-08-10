Accused of pilfering furniture and appliances from a Wytheville women’s shelter in April, a local man has been indicted on two felonies.

Christopher A. Hagee, 53, of Wytheville was arrested on July 27 and charged with burglary and grand larceny as a result of a July 17 grand jury session, according to recently unsealed indictments.

According to an earlier Wytheville Police Department release, Hagee is accused of breaking in to the former Wythe Refuge & Mercy House on South 7th Street and taking three televisions, a clothes dryer, a mattress and a vacuum cleaner. Shortly after the theft, the WPD said it had identified a suspect and that the property had been returned.

The shelter was in the process of closing and being sold when the theft occurred. Hagee’s residence was just up the street from the shelter.

Employed as a concrete worker, Hagee has a criminal history that includes charges of drug possession, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated, probation violation and petit larceny, according to court records.

“States he got on some medications and made a huge mistake,” a magistrate wrote when giving Hagee a $3,000 bond on the new charges.

Hagee is free while awaiting trial in Wythe County Circuit Court.