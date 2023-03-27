Do you always do your best? Do you think before you act? Do you follow through with commitments? Are you self-disciplined? If you can answer yes to the previous questions, then you are a responsible person.
Bland County Elementary School teachers have chosen students that have acted responsible in their individual classrooms. PreK- through third grade awardees were Whitley Johnson, Jenna Morehead, Leia Schepers, Parker Brooks, Brooklyn Brady, Journey Holston, Nathaniel Brooks, Amos Neal, Kylee Slaughter, Ariana Asbury, Annabelle Vogel, Reazyn Havens, and Audrey Wimmer.
Fourth through sixth grade awardees were Stephen Gordon, Colleen Shelton, Rylee Jones, Sawyer Munsey, Liam Harmon, Kathleen Kegley, Whitt Green, and Berkley Miller.
Each recipient received a certificate and a Character Counts incentive prize.