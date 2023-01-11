Saltville museum celebrates community spirit behind Winter Wonderland

The Museum of the Middle Appalachians appreciated the efforts of those who displayed the 48 Christmas trees or vignettes in the 2022 16th Winter Wonderland of Christmas Trees in Saltville. Visitors from many states enjoyed the trees and displays, giving compliments to the people of Saltville and surrounding area for their community and holiday spirit.

“We look forward to Winter Wonderland 2023,” declared Janice Orr, of the museum.

On behalf of the museum, Orr expressed her thanks to the following:

ChurchesFriends Community Church, Saltville; West Main Street Baptist Church, Abingdon; Main Street Christian Church, Saltville; Quarry Methodist Church, Saltville; Riverview Presbyterian Church, North Holston; Buckeye Hollow Church Youth Group, Saltville; First Church of God, Allison Gap.

BusinessesHis Grace Christian Book Store, Saltville; Deck the Halls Photo Shop, Saltville; A Tangled Thread, Valerie Robinson, Saltville; Saltville Emporium; Christmas on West Main, Saltville; Goodman Jewelers, Chilhowie; Harper Towing, Saltville; SWVA Community Health Systems, Saltville.

CivicSmyth County Chamber of Commerce; Town of Saltville; Chilhowie Community Apple Festival; Sons of Confederate Veterans; Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry Chilhowie; Friends of Saltville Library; Four Season’s Garden Club of Rich Valley and Saltville; Smyth County 4-H; Rich Valley Fair Association; Saltville Senior Citizens; Breast Cancer Awareness, Children’s Tree by Betty Griffitts; A Beach Christmas by Donna and Johnny Branson.

Schools NHS Panther Quarterback Club and the NHS Panther Band;

Memorial Trees Madam Russell United Methodist Church Congregation; Carl, Shirley, and Mitzi Carter by Susanne Carter; Grandmother’s Tree by Evelyn Walls Family; Malcolm and Shirley Haynes Bat Man and Blue Willow Collections Tree by their Family; Helen Barbrow Memorial Tree by her family and friends; Museum Members Memorial by Staff; Veterans/Patriots Tree by Betty Griffitts.

Nativity Nativity by Helen Dye family; Nativity by Catherine Cumbow Osborne Family; Native American Nativity by Penny Blevins; Christmas Angel by Truist Bank, Saltville.

Collections Official White House Ornaments – Jeff W. Campbell, and Cookie Jars – Janice Orr;

Christmas Villages Hughes and Ruth Buchanan family, Catherine Cumbow Osborne family, and the Evelyn Walls Family.