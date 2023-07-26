The race went down to the wire – or final bites in this case, as Michael “Meat Sweats” Karnes and William Lane Jr. chewed and swallowed their way through multiple Dip Dogs to claim the medal for the ninth annual Hungriest Mother Food Festival.

In the end, with mustard-smeared mouth and hands, Karnes took the victory and became a six-time champ of the annual competition.

Karnes celebrated with his traditional break dance on Main Street.

Lane would later claim wins in two other categories.

Competitors taking part in the 12 eating contests came not only from Marion and surrounding counties but also farther flung localities, including Chesapeake and Washington, D.C.

The other winners who ate their way to victory were:

Sisters Giant Cookie, Dre Johnson;

Charley’s Philly Sub, Chris Meek;

Better Coffee Co Donuts, William Lane Jr.;

Just Good Foods Smashburger, Josh Taylor;

Polar Ice Tiger’s Blood, Joseph LaPerle;

Moondog Pizza, Michael Crouse;

Hester’s Pickled Eggs, Katelyn Perry;

Wooden Pickle Giant Pickle, Kimmy Fisher;

Sweet Bee Cupcake, William Lane Jr.;

Macado’s Hottest Wings, Tony Isom; and

Mountain Dew, Kurt Creasy, a three-time champion.