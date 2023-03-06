John 6:48

Imagine having your very own bread factory in your backyard. Every morning fresh bread of all styles, shapes and sizes would be produced. For a lot of us that would be like a little bit of heaven on earth.

Bread is representative of the staple of physical life. We may refer to many different food groups but we use the generic word bread to refer to the things in this life that help sustains us. There is a miracle that takes place in John 6. Jesus takes five loaves and two fish, blesses them and breaks them and has His disciples distribute them. Each person was filled up with what was given to them. The leftovers filled 12 baskets.

From this miracle Jesus explains to that crowd that He is the bread from heaven and when they believe in Him they would never hunger again. He would forever satisfy the longing in their heart that I refer to as spiritual hunger. I believe all of humanity has this hunger. They do not always realize it. They try and fulfill it with worldly pursuits that for the moment seem to satisfy, but after it is used up, they go to the next thing to find fulfillment.

Jesus is calling us to give to Him our little life. In His hands He will multiply it to everlasting life. Jesus tells us in John 6:51, “I am the living bread which came down from heaven: if any man eat of this bread, he shall live forever.” Eating of this bread means to believe and intrust your life to Jesus. He blesses our life and at times breaks us so that we can help others. He uses the blessings and the breakings of our lives to fulfill others who need help.

I hope you are partaking of this bread from heaven. To do that you must become a Christian. Here are the ABCs to salvation:

Admit you are a sinner in need of a savior.

Believe that Jesus died for your sins and rose again from the dead.

Confess your sins to Jesus, ask God to forgive you, and commit to follow Him the rest of your life.