Bland County picked up a second place finish on Sept. 11 over three MED foes on the links of the par 36 course at NewRiver Country Club in Sparta NC.

Giles picked up the overall win with a round of 167 that was led by medalist Colton Ferrell as he fired a round of three-over-par 39. Bland County finished second at 216 followed by Fort Chiswell at 222 and homestanding Grayson County at 234.

Bland County’s Brady Thompson finished tied for fifth on the leaderboard with Fort Chiswell’s Elizabeth Caldwell as both had rounds of 47.

INDIVIDUAL SCORES--

Giles [167] Colton Ferrell 39, Walker Gillespie 41, William Ballard 41, Cameron Hanson 46.

Bland County [216] Brady Thompson 47, Sean Brady 55, Hayden Ferrell 56, Bailee Thompson 58.

Fort Chiswell [222] Elizabeth Caldwell 47, Colton Mooney 55, Ryland Stitt 59, Kasey Wyatt 61..

Grayson County [234] Colby Hash 56, Logan Boyer 59, Lane Baker 59, Rush Handy 60.

MEDALIST--

Colton Ferrell (Giles) 39