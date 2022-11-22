STRICTLY OBSERVING: Leader of the band

The newest local music sensation has come in the form of a band led by a 14-year-old George Wythe High School freshman with a born talent for bluegrass. Jaelyn Taylor and 21 South, her accomplished backup band, have received top honors for entertainment for two consecutive years and has played at such acclaimed local venues as the Floyd County Store, where she is a welcome recurring entertainer. The eponymous EP released features four original songs, written by her dad and fellow bandmate, my longtime friend Zac Taylor of the Wytheville Police Department, as well as one cover.

“Most bands are led by men,” said Jaelyn Taylor. “To be a female leader of a band is something to cherish.”

In addition to fronting the band with her vocals, she also plays guitar and mandolin. Three generations of familial talent resonate through this band. Jaelyn’s father Zac plays guitar and assists with vocal while her grandfather, N.R. Taylor, plays the dobro. Both elder generations of the Taylor family, as well as their fellow bandmates have experienced the professional music at some level and all are excited and proud to be a part of Jaelyn’s first professional release.

“It was so much fun to be in the studio to see what professionals go through to get their music out there,” Jaelyn exclaimed. “Seeing how it all works and seeing the way it comes together is just unreal.”

Jaelyn’s singing talent landed her the role of band leader, but she has been playing guitar since the age of 6. Developing an appetite for performing in front of crowds doing everything from singing in church to competing in the 5th grade talent show at Spiller Elementary School, she says she was a born performer. Most recently, she has picked up the mandolin, which she says she enjoys even more than the guitar.

Zac grew up playing music in church along beside his dad and late mother. He has written all of the original music for Jaelyn Taylor and 21 South and has had the privilege of working with Johnny Williams, Bobby Starnes, Jim Price, Mike McPeak in the production of the band’s new 5-song EP. N.R. has now gained the title as an accomplished dobro player in the industry, with his latest achievement of placing first at the world-famous Galax Fiddlers Convention in 2022. N.R. has passed his love of the music on to his granddaughter, behind whom he is honored to play.

“It’s really cool to have had their abilities passed on to me,” Jaelyn said. “It’s great that we can now perform together and experience new things together.”

On Thanksgiving Day, the first track from the aforementioned EP, “Just One More Day,” was released. Telling the story of a widowed wife of a West Virginia coal miner who lost her husband due to one of the many mining explosions in the state throughout twentieth century. The other three original singles will be released throughout the coming year.

“The song speaks of how she wished she had just one more day to spend with her husband and how lonely the accident has left her,” Zac informed me. “The band will release the other three singles from the EP throughout the year.”

Jaelyn’s success as afforded her the opportunity to play with some of the biggest names in bluegrass genre such as Carson Peters of The Voice fame, award-winning bluegrass and rockabilly band, The Kody Norris Show, Sammy Shelor of the Lonesome River Band and the legendary bluegrass Fries native, Johnny Williams. Her band includes another teenage virtuoso, sixteen-year-old banjo picker, Carter Lester of Glade Spring. Carter began playing at the young age of 12 on guitar before moving on to banjo at the age of 14. Carter began his musical career playing music with his father Garnett Lester, formerly of the band Fescue.

Accomplished bass player David Chrisley comes to the band from touring with bluegrass fan favorite Jeff Parker. He is also a former member of Junior Sisk and Ramblers’ Choice. According to the band website, the Max Meadows native has been playing the upright bass since he was big enough to hold it.

Bluegrass royalty is also among the group of players behind the teenage rising star. Adam McPeak, son of the legendary Mike McPeak, plays mandolin for Jaelyn Taylor and 21 South. Adam began his career as the last mandolin player for the McPeak Brothers before his late Uncle Larry McPeak’s passing. Adam then went on to start his own band, Adam McPeak and Mountain Thunder, which has been a household band within the Southwest Virginia region.

Rural Retreat resident Nikki Wright is on fiddle. Originally a native of Amboy, Washington, Nikki relocated to the Appalachian Mountains at the age of 17 with her family. Nikki performed with her family for many years before venturing out to perform on her own with many various bands. Nikki has had the privilege to perform with bluegrass greats Johnny and Jeanette Williams and recorded on their albums as well.

In 2023, Jaelyn will be playing with her band everywhere from Nashville to Galax. The next gig in her hometown is at 7 Dogs Pub and Brewery on Feb. 4. She has also been invited to be a featured entertainer at the Virginia Treasurer Association Convention, which will be held in Wytheville, on June 18.

“I never think I’m better than any other performer,” Jaelyn humbly noted. “I know I can always be better, but also that there are also a lot of people who would like to be where I am.”

For more information, please visit the band’s website at https://www.jaelyntaylorand21south.com/ or follow them at https://www.facebook.com/jaelyntaylormusic/.