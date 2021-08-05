 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $55,000

  • Updated
Looking for a cute 2 bedroom cabin in the mountains? This is it.... nestled in the woods on 3.35 acres with a stream and near National Forest. Built to county codes, this cabin has vaulted ceilings with a sleeping loft and large kitchen.

