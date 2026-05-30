Marion’s Lincoln Theatre announces June film schedule May 30, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre will hosts multiple film events in June, including their Film Freaks series, their $5 Friday Flix program, the continuation of Golden Oldies, and their collaboration with VA250.kAmkDEC@?8mu:=> uC62<Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 :D 4@?E:?F:?8 :ED 72?\72G@C:E6 7:=> AC@8C2>[ u:=> uC62<D[ @? yF?6 d 2E f A]>]k^AmkAm(9:=6 AC6G:@FD J62CD 92G6 46?E6C65 2C@F?5 7:=> 32D:4D[ E96@CJ[ 2?5 DA64:7:4 >@G:6 86?C6D[ a_ae :D E96>65 2C@F?5 “u:=> U2>Aj *@F]” %96 ?6IE J62C @7 =64EFC6D 2?5 7:=> D4C66?:?8D :D E:65 E@ 3C@256C E@A:4D D6=64E65 3J 3@E9 7:=> 4FC2E@C z2E6=:? p2?6CF5 2?5 E96 4@>>F?:EJ]k^Am People are also reading… Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Gov. Abigail Spanberger removes Virginia Tech rector from board of visitors Pathway Park achieves gold status with Norfolk Southern Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase SWVA residents asked to complete online survey about addiction, stigma, resources James Franklin part of Virginia Tech's search committee for next athletic director Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable kAmp== u:=> uC62< 6G6?ED 2C6 7C66 E@ 2EE6?5 2?5 :?4=F56 2? :?\56AE9 =64EFC6[ 5:D4FDD:@?[ 2?5 E@A\D64C6E 7:=> D4C66?:?8]k^AmkAmu:=> uC62<D :D 56D:8?65 E@ 36 2 AC@8C2> 7@C 6G6CJ@?6]k^AmkAmyF?6’D 6G6?E H:== 7@4FD @? >2D4F=:?:EJ 2?5 86?56C :? 7:=>] p2?6CF5 H:== 5:D4FDD EC25:E:@?2==J “>2=6” 7:=> 86?C6D =:<6 24E:@?[ H2C[ 2?5 H6DE6C?D H9:=6 =@@<:?8 2E E96:C 56G6=@A>6?E 2?5 EC@A6D] %96 =64EFC6 H:== 2=D@ FD6 BF66C E96@CJ E@ 564@?DECF4E E96D6 86?C6D 2?5 =@@< 2E 7:=>D E92E AFD9 324< 282:?DE 9JA6C>2D4F=:?6 E96>6D H:E9:? E96D6 86?C6D]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mv@=56? ~=5:6Dk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmw6=5 @? %F6D52J[ yF?6 h[ 2E `` 2]>][ v@=56? ~=5:6D H:== 762EFC6 2 7C66 D4C66?:?8 @7 %96 {:EE=6 !C:?46DD W`hbhX DE2CC:?8 $9:C=6J %6>A=6] %9:D AC@8C2> 2:>D E@ AC@G:56 2 8=:>AD6 :?E@ E96 9:DE@CJ @7 {:?4@=? %962EC6 AC@8C2>>:?8 3J D4C66?:?8 7:=>D E92E H6C6 AC@;64E65 @? E96 D4C66? 5FC:?8 E96:C 52JD 2D 2 >@G:6 A2=246]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8muC:52J u=:Ii Sd u:=>DPk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 {:?4@=? %962EC6’D uC:52J u=:I AC@8C2> 3C:?8D 324< D@>6 @7 E96 3:886DE 7:=>D :? 4:?6>2E:4 9:DE@CJ 2?5 D4C66?D E96> :? :ED :4@?:4 |2J2? #6G:G2=\DEJ=6 2F5:E@C:F>] ~? yF?6 `h 2E f A]>][ E96 {:?4@=? H:== 36 D4C66?:?8 E96 4F=E 4=2DD:4 %96 v@@?:6D W`hgdX] %:4<6ED 7@C E96 6G6?E 42? 36 AFC492D65 @?=:?6 @C 2E E96 5@@C @? E96 52J @7 E96 6G6?E]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m'pad_i %96 p>6C:42? #6G@=FE:@? uC66 u:=> $6C:6Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmx? 4@==23@C2E:@? H:E9 'pad_[ %96 {:?4@=? H:== 36 D4C66?:?8 %96 !2EC:@E Wa___X] %9:D 7C66 7:=> D6C:6D 2:>D E@ 65F42E6 2?5 6?E6CE2:? 2F5:6?46D 2D E96 4@>>F?:EJ 46=63C2E6D 9:DE@CJ E9C@F89 E96 2CE @7 >@G:6D] u:=> D4C66?:?8D 368:? 2E a A]>] 2?5 2C6 7C66 2?5 @A6? E@ E96 AF3=:4]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 2?5 6G6?E E:4<6ED[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8QmHHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8k^2m @C 42== afe\fgb\e_ha]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Friday will mark seven months since a vehicle crash changed Gary Heninger’s life. The longtime mayor of Chilhowie says his recovery is still d… Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Virginia Tech landed a pledge from one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class on Monday. New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Kyle Busch, one of the most prolific drivers in NASCAR history, died suddenly this week at age 41 during a trip to Charlotte. Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Four of those who died were in an Acura that caught on fire. The occupants included a 45-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl… Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Norfolk Southern is helping make Pathway Park as attractive as possible to developers.