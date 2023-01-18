Warriors hang loss on Rebels

Will Goodwin scored 30 points to win the dual in the middle for the Warriors in a Hogoheegee District home win over the Rebels.

Chilhowie claimed an 82-67 victory.

Goodwin, who also had 12 points, battled Patrick Henry’s Jake Hall throughout the game, with Hall finishing with 32 points. Goodwin also pulled down 12 rebounds.

Zac Hall had 16 points for Chilhowie, while Isaac Booth had 14 points and Seth Thomas added 10. Aiden Bartuski dished out 13 assists for the Warriors (10-3, 3-1).

Bobby Cline had 11 points to go with Jake Hall’s 32 for the Rebels.

G-Men edge Marion

Markel Ray’s 14-point performance led the way for Graham as the G-Men held off Marion for a 58-51 Southwest District road win.

Connor Roberts (11 points) and Jamel Floyd (10 points) also scored in double digits for the bunch from Bluefield in a game that didn’t end until nearly 10:30 p.m.

The G-Men led 18-3 after one quarter and 34-12 at halftime and then withstood at late Marion charge. Reid Osborne of the Scarlet Hurricanes led all scorers with 14 points.

Northwood, Rural Retreat split quad

The Panther boys mounted a comeback that the Indians couldn’t contain, claiming a 69-66 Hogoheegee victory at Rural Retreat.

Sam Rhea scored 19 in the win for the Panthers. He was aided by Owen Doane’s 14 and Harley Turley’s 12.

The Panthers entered the final frame down 51-46.

Gatlin Hight’s 21 points were tops for Rural Retreat. Levi Crockett added 14 points in the loss.

The Indian girls easily handled Northwood, posting a 75-14 victory.

Brelyn Moore had yet another double-double – 19 points and 13 rebounds this time – as Hogoheegee District leader Rural Retreat rolled to another victory.

Annabelle Fiscus tossed in 18 points, and Caroline Cox contributed14.

The win improved Rural Retreat to 12-4 on the season and 4-0 in the Hogo. The Indians led 29-4 after the first stanza.

Reygan Betts scored eight of Northwood’s 14 points.