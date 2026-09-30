VA250 Mobile Museum to vist Marion this week Sep 30, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Area residents can learn about Virginians’ role in the American Revolution through a special mobile museum visit on Thursday.kAmu@@5 r:EJ :D A2CE?6C:?8 H:E9 ':C8:?:2’D p>6C:42? #6G@=FE:@? ad_ r@>>:DD:@? W'pad_X :? DFAA@CE @7 E96 'pad_ |@3:=6 |FD6F> tIA6C:6?46[ H9:49 E6==D E96 DE@CJ @7 ':C8:?:2’D A:G@E2= C@=6 :? E96 p>6C:42? #6G@=FE:@?]k^AmkAmuC@> !2EC:4< w6?CJ’D `ffd 4CJ[ “v:G6 >6 {:36CEJ[ @C v:G6 >6 s62E9” E@ v6?6C2= v6@C86 (2D9:?8E@?’D G:4E@CJ 2E E96 $:686 @7 *@C<E@H? :? `fg`[ 2== ':C8:?:2?D A=2J65 4C:E:42= C@=6D :? E96 D24C:7:46[ DEC:76[ 2?5 F=E:>2E6 62C?:?8 @7 p>6C:42? :?56A6?56?46] “~FE @7 |2?J[ ~?6i %96 'pad_ |@3:=6 |FD6F> tIA6C:6?46” E6==D E96:C DE@C:6D – 2?5 p>6C:42’D 9:DE@CJ[ >256 :? ':C8:?:2]k^Am People are also reading… Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs The ‘Guillermo Effect’ takes out a good dancer on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville Monarch Watch: Citizen scientists tag, launch monarchs to join migration to Mexico Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Feels Like Home: Lewis' Country Store prepares to open in Chilhowie Flock camera debate continues in Marion Smyth, Wythe TRIAD chapters win grants to continue helping senior citizens Rain, wind, and resilience: Hokies rally to win messy game at Boston College Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Grayson Highlands State Park hosts Fall Festival Sept. 26-27 kAm%96 ?6H=J 3F:=E 'pad_ |@3:=6 |FD6F> H2D DA64:7:42==J 56D:8?65 E@ :?4=F56 A6CE:?6?E 4@?E6?E C6=2E:G6 E@ $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2’D 96C:E286] %96 'pad_ |@3:=6 |FD6F> H:== 36 @A6? E@ E96 AF3=:4 7C66 @7 492C86 2E |2C:@?’D u@@5 r:EJ @? ~4E] ` 7C@> `` 2]>] E@ f A]>]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Last week, the Glade Spring Police Department arrested Betty E. Campbell after executing a search warrant. In addition to new charges, she was… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The… Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy A slogan describing Saltville and its history declares “From the Ice Age to the Space Age.” An industry leader in the community loves to tell … 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs $221+ million is the estimated cost of repairs and renovations needed at Smyth County’s schools over the next few years, according to a just c…