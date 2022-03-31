3 Bedroom Home in Crockett - $99,900

Looking for a house to make your own? This is it, a blank canvas to make it like you want it! This is the perfect starter home or for those looking to downsize. Also, what a great investment opportunity, with options to even add another home, mobile home, or RV on the lot. There is another electrical and septic hookup available already in place as well! This house has already been upgraded with a NEW roof and guttering. NEW hot water heater, NEW HVAC system with heating and cooling. The electrical in the house has also been upgraded. All that is left for you to do is give it a facelift on the inside! The large yard, at 1 acre, gives you plenty of room for privacy, play, pets, and gardening. There is also a view of the creek from the large deck where you can enjoy the sunshine as well. Take a look today and make it yours!