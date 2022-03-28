3 Bedroom Home in Bastian - $139,500

Situated on a mostly level lot in an idyllic corner of Bastian, VA, this home is an outdoor lover's dream. A screened-in porch overlooks Wolfe Creek in the Jefferson National Forest, with trout swimming just a few yards away from the backdoor. Hiking trails are just 5 minutes away, and within a half-hour, you can be across the West Virginia state line. The property also has quick access to restaurants, medical facilities, and Interstate 77. The home has received lots of upgrades, boasting a new roof with snow guards, a new HVAC system and water heater, as well as new carpets in the bedrooms. Two storage buildings, complete with electricity, are ready to be upgraded into a workshop. To top it off, the property is fenced with a gate, has a two-vehicle carport on a paved driveway, and comes with its own well. Schedule a showing today!