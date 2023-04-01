April is National Second Chance month, which recognizes the important work being done by criminal justice agencies and communities to support people returning from incarceration.

To honor National Second Chance Month, the Virginia Department of Corrections will offer a month-long series of virtual presentations as a resource to educate and inform.

Each Wednesday in April VADOC will host virtual sessions open to the public from 10-11 a.m.

April 5 – Gun Violence “Counting the Cost“: This session is designed to deepen understanding of personal accounts of those who have chosen gun violence and the immeasurable cost victims/communities continue to carry.

April 12- Community College Workforce Partnership: The Workforce Development Specialist Team is collaborating with the Community College Workforce Alliance to explain their work and the outcome of programs such as Fastforward and G3.

April 19 — Bridging Gaps through Hope and Recovery: Individuals with lived experience will offer resources to assist individuals and families with substance use disorders; breaking the stigma and offering hope.

April 26 — Adolescence to Adulthood: “One man’s journey of change and second chances, from incarceration to freedom, his dreams and his future.”