I had never heard of Marion, Virginia, named for the legendary “Swamp Fox” of our Revolutionary War. Yet, here we are, Mike and me, living here and loving it.

Southwest Virginia is not new to me. My brother and his wife had a beautiful home in Grayson County, near Independence. I visited several times, and I felt so at home there that each time I got out of the car in the driveway I thought, “I never want to leave!” (They have now moved to Blacksburg and are equally happy there.) I had been living in Florida and I knew that when I left there, I would move to Virginia to be closer to my brother.

Mike and I started looking at real estate around the area in July 2022 and with the help of our very capable realtor we found our home in Smyth County just west of Marion. We moved in October 2022 and have been exploring and getting to know the places and people of our new home. We have both lived in rural farming country and small towns with limited resources. Marion and Smyth County have surprised us with the wealth of cultural events and social activities that take place here, and we are delighted! Here’s a sampling of what we’ve found.

The Lincoln Theater is a gem in the middle of downtown Marion. The theater was built by Charles C. Lincoln Sr. after a visit to a movie palace in Atlantic City. He wanted to create a similar experience for the people of Smyth County and copied the Mayan Revival style of décor for his masterpiece. The theater opened in 1929 and was a roaring success, showing first-run films and bringing popular musicians to Marion.

Sadly, the theater closed in 1977 and was left to the elements, which took their toll. But a dedicated group of local citizens worked for many years to bring the Lincoln back to life, and it reopened in all its glory in 2004. Today the Lincoln hosts a myriad of events, from classic movie nights to country music performers to holiday shows and stand-up comics, as well as the renowned monthly show, Song of the Mountains, which is recorded and shown on PBS television.

Finding the Lincoln Theater in Marion has been a joy and the shows we have seen have been first-rate. We plan to attend often.

Drawing folks from around the country, Hungry Mother State Park is just a few miles outside of Marion. It was created on donated land by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s, one of six original Virginia state parks. A small creek was dammed to form a 108-acre lake and the park opened in 1936 to throngs of Smyth County residents. Today the park has three campgrounds, a conference center, a popular beach, boat rentals, fishing pier, a playground and picnic shelters. Also, several cabins are available, some the original CCC cabins, a family lodge, and a visitor’s center. The park hosts movie nights and musical performances in the summertime, and the Hungry Mother Festival with its arts and crafts vendors draws a huge crowd. We took our RV to one of the campgrounds and enjoyed the scenery, surrounding woods, nearby stream and the relaxing quiet of the park. We plan to rent paddleboats for a day of fun on the lake!

How many small towns do you know that have an operating drive-in movie theater? Marion has one! The Park Place Drive-in is a family favorite for entertainment. The original Park Drive-In showed films at this site from 1954 through 1983. The current Park Place was opened in 2000 and includes an ice cream parlor, game arcade, and miniature golf course as well as the concession stand. We recently saw the latest Indiana Jones film here, while enjoying their yummy ice cream and the cool evening air.

Another stand-out in Marion is the Smyth County Public Library. Often overlooked, our public libraries are a valuable resource, staffed mostly by volunteers. We got our library cards as soon as we moved here and have borrowed books and DVD movies from the well-stocked inventory. You just can’t beat free books!

As a “wrencher” and die-hard fan of vintage autos, Mike is thrilled with the summertime monthly cruise-in car shows in Marion. Held on a Saturday evening at the farmers’ market site (another bonus), everyone is welcome to bring their prize set of wheels to show off. The conversation flows, as long as you’re talking about engines, gears, Fords or Chevys, and it’s a genial crowd. Plus, a live band provides tunes to sing along with and there’s plenty of room for dancing.

But the really big show takes place on the Fourth of July at the Riverbend Park in Marion, part of their Red, White and You celebration. We were excited to attend, and Mike’s 1979 GMC Sierra Grande pickup fit right in. We arrived early and got a prime spot on the hill, where we could overlook the entire event, complete with food trucks and center stage, where a vocalist sang all the right tunes. As cars rolled in and got lined up we walked around and visited with fellow car enthusiasts. It was a hot, sunny day, but we found a shady spot for our chairs. Over 65 vehicles showed up and the judges no doubt had a tough job evaluating them all. In mid-afternoon the winners were announced in several categories, with trophies and bragging rights awarded. We chatted with neighbors and made some new friends that day, and we look forward to next year’s show.

We are elated with our new home and all it offers us. There are many more places we want to see, and plenty of events to attend… This review is just scratching the surface! I feel privileged to be a part of this special community, where we have been welcomed with open arms and greeted with smiles and handshakes, wherever we go.