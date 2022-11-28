 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SWVAA Finest Sale set for Dec. 3

The Southwest Virginia Angus Association will be sponsoring the SWVAA Finest Sale on Dec. 3 at noon at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. Twenty-five consignors from Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee will be participating in the sale.

There will be 54 lots of registered Angus female lots consisting of bred heifers, open heifers, bred cows, spring calving pairs and fall calving pairs. The 23rd annual SWVAA Performance Tested Bull Sale will follow the female sale. Fifty-five bulls were chose to sell.

They were all fed as a group at G&E Farm in Gretna. They were weighed off test on Nov. 4 and were evaluated by a VDACS state grader. All of the bulls selling qualify under the Virginia Quality Assurance program.

For your free reference catalog, contact sale coordinator George T. Johnstone Jr. at (276) 620-4901 or auctioneer Smith Reasor at (276) 620-3123. You can also look at the catalog and access more information on the bulls at the association website swvaangus.org.

SWVAA

