Chance James and Lance Burton drove in four runs each and Alex Chewning homered as Bland County claimed a 21-4 road win over Montcalm’s Generals on April 17.

The Bears picked up 13 hits during the win, seven that went for extra bases. Bland County snapped a seven-game losing skid and improved to 4-7 overall for the season.

James finished with three hits and Burton had two doubles for Bland County. Chewning, Brady Thompson, and JD Meadows also had two hits each with Chewning and Meadows also adding one each of the Bears’ six doubles. Chewning and Carson Holbrook each drove home a pair of runs.

Five Bland County pitchers saw action on the hill with Troy Bradshaw being credited with the win with two innings thrown. He allowed two hits and a run while striking out three. Meadows started and threw one frame with three strikeouts and Burton and Thompson each threw an inning with two strikeouts apiece. The quartet combined to hit five Generals’ batters with pitches. Trevor Kennett and Hunter Auton had the two Montcalm hits, both singles.

Bland County broke a 1-1 tie after one inning by sending 13 batters to the plate in the second inning and scoring eight times to lead 9-1. Holbrook had a two-run single during the inning while Adam Pennington had a run-scoring double and James added a run-scoring single.

The third inning saw the Bears score seven more runs to blow the game open at 16-1. Burton had a three-run double and James, Chewning, and Meadows all had run-plating doubles in the inning. The Bears finished with six doubles in the game to come within one of tying the team record of seven.

Up 16-2 after three full innings, the Bears added their final five runs in the top of the fourth to lead 21-2. Chewning led the inning off with a solo homer to center and teammates James and Thompson added run-producing hits later in the inning.

During the game, Bradshaw was hit by a pitch four times and broke a Bears’ career record in the process. He has been hit 22 times in three seasons, which erased the old record of 21 held by Dylan Jackson during the 2015-17 seasons. Bradshaw has been hit eight times this season and is knocking on the door of Jackson’s single season mark as well.

Auton was the losing pitcher for the Generals. In two innings, he allowed nine runs, six unearned, along with three hits. In two innings, Odle allowed 12 runs, eight earned. He walked three and hit three batters. Trent Nunn struck out two during the final inning of play. The Generals were tagged with eight errors in the game that led to the 10 unearned runs.

Bland County 187 50–21 13 2

Montcalm WV 101 02–4 2 8

Meadows, Bradshaw (2), Burton (4), Thompson (5), and Burton, Meadows (4). Auton, Odle (3), Nunn (5), and Odle, Kennett (3). WP—Bradshaw (1-0). LP—Auton. HR—Chewning (BC) 4th inning w/no runners on base.

Eagles blank Bland County 10-0The joy that came with beating Montcalm’s Generals the day before was short-lived. Bland County dropped to 1-6 MED and 4-8 overall last Tuesday as Auburn’s Eagles blanked the Bears 10-0 in five innings. The Eagles improved to 6-1, 10-1 with the triumph.

Auburn’s Zac McGlothlin scattered three hits and struck out eight with no walks in a complete-game effort. He allowed a pair of singles to Alex Chewning and another to Chance James.

James (1-2) was the losing pitcher as he allowed four of Auburn’s runs while being reached for five hits. He struck out two and walked two. Chewning pitched the fourth frame and allowed six runs on five hits, a walk, and a hit batter. He fanned one Auburn hitter.

The Eagles Jared Lavergne had three of Auburn’s 10 hits and drove in a run. Damien Boyd and Matthew Altizer finished with three and two RBIs, respectively. Mitchell Hale had two hits and drove home a run. Auburn took a 2-0 lead in the first inning against James as Lavengne singled, Altizer doubled, and both runners scored on groundouts by McGlothlin and Boyd. The lead swelled to 4-0 in the second as Kenny Wade singled, stole second, and scored on a single by Landen Marrs, who would later score on a two-out single from Lavergne. The Eagles sealed the win with six runs in the bottom of the fourth to extend the lead to 10-0. Auburn sent 11 batters to the plate and collected five hits in addition to taking advantage of a walk and hit batter. Boyd had a two-run double in the inning and Brady Hale followed Boyd’s hit with a triple that made it 9-0. Hale would score the 10th run on a Mitchell Hale single.

Bland County 000 00–0 3 1

Auburn 220 6x—10 10 0

James, Chewning (4), and Burton. McGlothlin and Altizer, (Givens (5). WP—McGlothlin. LP—James (1-2). HR—none.

Galax turns back Bland County 6-1Errors, poor baserunning, and the inability to get timely hits turned into a deadly combination for Bland County as visiting Galax turned back the Bears 6-1 in MED baseball last Friday.

Galax improved to 3-3 in the MED and 7-4 overall with the win. Bland County saw its record go to 1-7, 4-9.

Five Bland County errors led to four unearned runs allowed by Bears’ starter Chance James (1-3). In addition, the Bears had three runners thrown out on the basepaths and left the bases loaded in the sixth and seventh innings. Two runners were stranded in the third inning.

Ayden White got the win for Galax. In six innings, he allowed the lone Bland County run on five hits while recording nine strikeouts. He walked four and hit two batters. William Austin threw a scoreless seventh for Galax despite filling the bases on one hit, a walk, and a hit batter.

Brody Robinson had two hits for Galax and drove in two runs. Austin Ashworth also drove in a run for the Maroon Tide.

For the Bears, James went the distance to take the hard luck loss. He struck out eight and hit two batters with no walks while allowing 10 hits.

Galax took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Kolton Barnes was hit by a pitch with one out and eventually scored as Jayson Stuart reached on an infield single and Ashworth singled to center with two down.

In the third inning, White led off with a single to left and advanced to third on groundouts by Barnes and Stuart. Riley Jo Vaught reached on an infield error to make it 2-0 and moments later, Ashworth singled to center and Vaught scored as Noah Pennington misplayed the ball for an error. Robinson followed by also driving a single to center that scored Ashworth for a 4-0 Galax advantage.

Following a scoreless fourth, Bland County scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth as Landon Smith and Brady Thompson drew walks and Lance Burton lined a one-out single that scored Smith. With runners at second and third, the inning ended as Galax recorded a double play when James flew out and Burton was tagged out between second and third when Thompson failed to tag from third on the play.

Bland County failed to score in the bottom of the sixth after filling the baes on a walk to Alex Chewning, a hit batter, and a two-out error that allowed Noah Pennington to reach.

The threat ended as Burton fanned looking for the third out.

Galax scored twice in the top of the seventh as Staurt singled and Vaught was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second. Robinson singled to plate Stuart with Vaught advancing to third before scoring as Robinson attempted to steal and Bland County erred the throw.

Once again the Bears threatened in the bottom of the seventh but failed to get the timely hit. With one out, Burton walked and with two outs, Chewning was hit by a pitch and JD Meadows drew a walk to load the bases. Carson Holbrook then lined a slicing liner that the rightfielder laid out and caught for a potential bases-clearing hit that ended the game.

Galax 103 000 2–6 10 2

Bland County 000 010 0–1 6 5

White, Austin (7), and Vaught. James and Burton, Meadows (6). WP—White. LP—James (1-3). HR—none.

Fleet is perfect against Bears Kirsten Fleet fired a perfect game with 14 strikeouts and Auburn stayed unbeaten in the MED at 5-0 as it scored an 18-0 win over visiting Bland County in MED softball last Tuesday. Fleet also cracked a three-run homer in the fourth inning as the Eagles improved to 10-1 overall with the win.

Auburn finished with 10 hits in the win Rachel Brotheton getting three hits and driving in two runs. Fleet and Avery Zuckerwar each had two hits and three RBIs. Grace Wilson added two hits and two runs batted in.

Zuckerwar had a two-run single in the first inning as the Eagles went in front 4-0 and Brotherton plated two runs during the second inning as the lead ballooned to 8-0. Leading 10-0 heading to the fourth, the Eagles scored eight times to put the game out of reach with Fleet’s homer being the big blow. Wilson added a two-run single in the frame.

With the loss, Bland County dropped to 1-6 MED and 1-9 overall.

Bland County 000 00–0 0 7

Auburn 442 8x—18 10 0

Sanders, Dillow (3), and Dillow, Sanders (3). Fleet and Wilson. WP—Fleet. LP—Sanders (1-9). HR—Fleet (A) 4th inning w/two runners on base.

Mustangs stampede past Bears 17-7

Eastern Montgomery exploded for nine runs in the first inning and capped the game with a six-run sixth inning as the Mustangs stampeded past Bland County 17-7 in a non-district softball battle last Thursday in Elliston.

The Mustangs’ McKenzie Hubbard went 4-for-five at the plate with a triple, a double, and two singles and drove in a run for the winners. Alexis Artrip and Allison Bauer each drove in two runs for the Mustangs. Artrip was credited as the winning pitcher after throwing four innings and allowing five runs. She struck out six Bland County batters.

Three Bland County (1-10) errors led to the Mustangs jumping to a 9-0 lead in the first inning. Bauer had a two-run triple and Artrip a two-run single as the Mustangs took command.

The Bears closed to 9-3 in the top of the third as Ashlyn Clemons and Bailee Thompson drove in runs but the Mustangs got one of the runs back in the bottom of the third for a 10-3 advantage. The Bears’ Chloe Dillow cracked a two-run homer in the top of the fourth and Bland County added another run on a run-scoring hit by Thompson to close the gap to 10-6.

Both teams scored a run in the fifth to make it 11-7 as the Bears remained in contention. However, the Mustangs sealed the win with six runs in the sixth, the game ending with one out via the 10-run rule. Rylie Kochel, Hubbard, and Kelly Mills had RBIs in the inning while two more Bears’ errors led to unearned runs.

The Bears finished with seven hits with Dillow and Thompson getting two each and driving in two runs apiece. Clemons and Eden Collins also drove in a run each.

Bland County 003 310–7 7 6

EastMont 901 016–17 11 1

Sanders, Dillow (1), and Dillow, Sanders (1). Artrip, Kochel (5), and Mills. WP—Artrip. LP—Sanders (1-10). HR—Dillow (BC) 4th inning w/one runner on base.

Galax outslugs Bears 19-12

Galax pounded out 14 hits and took advantage of eight walks and three hit batters to score a 19-12 win over Bland County in softball action last Friday in Bastian.

Three different Galax players picked up three hits apiece with Makayla Miller stroking a pair of homers and driving in four runs. Kaylin Barnes had three hits, including a homer, and plated three runs. Beth Sizemore had a pair of doubles and drove in a run. Lauren Bouchard was also credited with three RBIs.

Barnes was also the winning pitcher after coming on in the second inning in relief of Maroon Tide starter Lindsey Elliott. Sizemore finished it up as the Galax trio allowed eight Bland County hits while striking out eight. They also walked 10 hit four batters.

Both teams scored early and both teams scored often. Miller’s two-run homer in the first inning helped Galax take a 3-0 lead before the Bears tied it 3-3 in the bottom of the inning with Eden Collins, Tinley Worley, and Alyssa Sinault getting RBIs.

Galax broke the tie with three runs in the top of the second to lead 6-3. Bland County answered with two runs in the home half as Collins and Worley drew bases loaded walks to close the gap to 6-5.

Barnes had a two-run homer and Miller a solo shot for Galax in the third as the Maroon Tide plated seven runs to up the lead to 13-5. Two more in the visitor’s fourth made it 15-5.

Bland County avoided the 10-run rule walkoff with two runs in the bottom of the fifth as Shinault and Kendall Worley drove in runs before scoring three times in the sixth on RBIs from Brooke Sanders, Collins, and Anna Hall severed the deficit to 15-10.

Galax would plate four runs in the top of the seventh to push the lead to 19-10 before the Bears scored twice in the home half of the seventh for the final 19-12 margin.

Ashlyn Clemons had three of the Bears’ hits while Collins was credited with three RBIs. Sanders, Tinley Worley, and Shinault had two RBIs apiece.

Sanders went the distance in the circle for the Bears with five strikeouts, eight walks, and 3 hit batters. Bland County’s three errors led to seven unearned runs.

The win upped Galax’s record to 3-2 Med and 5-4 overall while the Bears went to 1-7, 1-11 with the loss.

Galax 337 200 4—19 14 0

Bland County 320 023 2–12 8 3

Elliott, Barnes (2), Sizemore (5), and Bouchard. Sanders and Dillow. WP—Barnes. LP—Sanders (1-11). HR—Miller (G) 1st inning w/one runner on base, Miller (G) 3rd inning w/no runners on base, Barnes (G) 3rd inning w/one runner on base.

Maroons, Pioneers, Bears compete at Giles track meet

George Wythe, Fort Chiswell, and Bland County were among several schools that participated in a district track and field event held at Giles High School in Pearisburg on April 19.

Homestanding Giles was the boys’ team champion with 110 points, 12 more than runner-up George Wythe with 98 points. Narrows came in third with 73 points followed by Auburn at 63 and Eastern Montgomery at 44.

Auburn captured the girls’ title with 109 points with Giles in second, just seven points back at 102. Third went to George Wythe with 97 while Fort Chiswell was fourth at 49 and Grayson County fifth at 46.

A recap for George Wythe, Fort Chiswell, and Bland County and their scores in individual events are as follows.

George Wythe finished second in the girls 4x800m relay with a time of 13:44.94 with Fort Chiswell in third at 14:25.03. For the boys, George Wythe was fourth at 11:41.93.

In the girls’ 100m hurdles, George Wythe’s Ella Richardson crossed in third place at 18.62 with teammate Betty Miller in seventh at 21.05. Fort Chiswell’s Candela Garrido was eighth at 21.06.

In the girls’ 100m dash, the Maroons’ Keira Scott placed third at 13.27 with teammates Ava Fowler in sixth at 13.85 and Alyssa Spangler in ninth at 14.16. Fort Chiswell’s Elissa Viars crossed in 12th at 14.55. For the boys, the Maroons’ Brock Smelser was third at 11.64 with teammates Blake McBride finishing sixth at 12:06 and Caleb Campbell ninth at 12.16.

The girls’ 1600m run had Fort Chiswell’s Madison Smith come in seventh with a run of 8:38.59. George Wythe’s Oscar Montgomery was first in the 1600m run for boys at 5:16.90 while Bland County’s Eion Mullins came home seventh at 5:55.86. George Wythe’s Mason Mabry crossed in 6:56.91 in 10th.

George Wythe’s girls’ finished first in the 4x100m relay with a time of 51.93 while Fort Chiswell was fourth at 55.92. The Maroon boys were also first at 46.25 in the 4x100m relay.

McKenzie Tate of George Wythe won the girls 400m dash in 1:04.84 with teammate Stella Ward in fourth at 1:07.99. A third Maroon, Adisun Crockett, came in 12th at 1:18.29. In the boys 400m dash, George Wythe had Luke Clarke cross in second at 53.16, Conley Martin in fifth at 57.54, and Jaxx Morgan in 10th at 1:01.00. Bland County’s Kary Romano was fourth at 56.61 while Fort Chiswell had Jackson Waller finish 14th at 1:02.40.

Fort Chiswell’s Katie Alderman was second in the 300m hurdles with George Wythe’s Ella Richardson in fourth at 57.07 and teammate Cadence Deane seventh at 1:09.25. For the boys, the Maroons’ Conley Martin was fifth at 51.52.

In the girls’ 800m run, Fort Chiswell had Carissa Smith cross in eighth place at 3:15.36 and Jessica Wright in 12th at 3:29.94. The Maroons had Ella Gallimore in ninth at 3:19.64, Lilybell Lucas in 11th at 3:24.11, and Catherine Paschal in 14th at 3:36.96. George Wythe’s Oscar Montgomery grabbed first place in the boys run at 2:13.51 with Fort Chiswell’s Jackson Waller coming in fourth at 2:35.09 and Kenton Sutphin in sixth at 2:36.29. Bland County’s Eion Mullins was ninth at 2:46.88.

George Wythe’s Keira Scott placed second in the girls’ 200m dash followed by teammates Aca Fowler in fourth at 29.05 and Ava Ferguson in sixth at 29.83. Fort Chiswell had Carmen Brown cross in seventh at 29.91 and Candela Garrido in 15th at 32.48. For the boys, the Maroons’ Brock Smelser was second at 24.45 and Blake McBride was fourth at 24.48 and J’Mere Rivens in ninth at 25.57. Fort Chiswell’s Luke Viars was sixth at 24.90 with Ethan Martin in 11th at 26.09.

George Wythe’s girls captured the 4x400m relay in 4:28.57 while in the boys’ relay, George Wythe was second at 3:45.04. Fort Chiswell finished fifth at 4:08.65.

In girls’ discus, Rose Hill was tops for Fort Chiswell at 78’9”. Teammate Carissa Smith was 11th at 61’7” and fellow Pioneer Kaylee Ward was 12th at 59’4”. George Wythe’s Sydney Leonard was 13th at 59’0” with fellow Maroon Cadence Deane in 21st at 49’0”. In boys discus, George Wythe had Brock Ayers place fourth at 111’0” and Jaxx Morgan place 13th at 90’10”. Fort Chiswell had Brendan Mabry in fifth at 108’4”, John Dalton in 16th at 71’5”, and Shane Dunford in 21st at 39’0”.

In girls shot put, Fort Chiswell’s Kaylee Ward was seventh at 26’3”with teammate Rose Hill in 12th at 23’8”. Also for the Pioneers, Carissa Smith was 14th at 22’7”. George Wythe had Sydney Leonard in 13th at 22’8” and cadence Deane at 18’9” for 20th place. For the boys, George Wythe’s Brock Ayers was fifth at 37’8” followed by Colton Green in seventh at 36’11” and Kyle Stephens in 10th at 36’4”. Finishing 17th was Brendan Mabry of Fort Chiswell at 31’10”, John Dalton in 18th at 30’1”, and Shane Dunford 20th at 28’1”.

In girls’ long jump, George Wythe’s Haley Faulkner placed second at 15’4½”, Stella Ward placed sixth at 14’3”, and Alyssa Spangler placed 11th at 13’4¾”. Fort Chiswell had Katie Alderman in third at 15’2½” followed by Carmen Brown in fifth at 14’8½” and Elissa Viars in seventh at 14’1½”. Bland County’s two jumpers, Jayla Morgan and Sierra Trail, finished 14th and 23rd, respectively, with leaps of 12’8½” and 11’4”. Elijah Masten-Hale won the long jump for George Wythe at 20’4” with teammates Caleb Campbell in ninth at 17’9” and Blake McBride in 14th at 15’1”. Fort Chiswell’s Layton Kennedy was third at 19’6’ and Luke Viars was 10th at 17’6”.

The girls triple jump saw Fort Chiswell’s Katie Alderman finish in second place at 32’½”, Elissa Viars in fourth at 29’4¾”, and Candela Garrido in seventh at 28’8¼”. Haley Faulkner of George Wythe finished in third at 31’9¼”. In boys triple jump, Fort Chiswell’s Trey Tomlinson was the winner at 39’7’. George Wythe’s Elijah Masten-Hale was second at 39’5½” Maroons’ teammate Caleb Campbell was sixth at 36’3½”.

Fort Chiswell’s Katie Alderman also won the girls high jump at 4’8” with teammate Elissa Viars finishing seventh at 4’2”. Haley Faulkner led a duo of Maroons at 4’6” for third and Stella Ward in fourth at 4’4”. In the boys high jump, Fort Chiswell’s Trey Tomlinson was second at 5’10”.

Giles doubles up Bears 6-3

Giles’ Kerrigan Mitcham finished with a hat trick, scoring three times, while teammate Abbie White and Anna Kate Williams added two and one goals, respectively, as the Spartans doubled up on visiting Bland County 6-3.

After trailing 4-0 at halftime, the Bears scored three times in the second half as Chessie Tindall scored twice on assists by Ella Miller. Keri Potter also scored for Bland County off a Juliet Yoder assist.

Giles improved to 2-2 in the MED and 2-6 overall with the win. Bland County dropped to 0-5, 0-8-1 with the loss. The Bears also dropped a 10-0 road loss to Auburn last Thursday, their record dipping to 0-6, 0-9-1. With the win, Auburn improved to 4-0-1, 5-2-2.