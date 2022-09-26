Words to the Wise

James 3:1-2

The words we say in everyday life have affect. A great speech given by a passionate leader can move a nation. Negative words spoken by a leader can poison the minds of people. James tells us that those who are teachers or leaders are held to a higher standard. The context in which he speaks is specifically toward those who teach and lead in the church. It is serious business to stand before others and declare the word of God.

James tells us in verse 2, “For in many things, we offend all.” The word “offend” means to stumble. Here is another way of saying that verse -- for we all stumble in many ways by what we say. We stumble when we exaggerate or boast. We stumble when we gossip and criticize others. When we only tell part of the story, the part we want people to hear, we stumble. We all have heard the old saying and most likely have done it: I put my foot in my mouth. It means we have said something we shouldn’t have said and only realize it after the fact. This is why words matter and the position we have in the church when we speak them are important. If we hold a leadership position in the church, the words we speak are held to a higher accountability.

If any man can avoid stumbling in what he says, he is a perfect man. He is able to control other areas of His body. James is not saying such a person is sinless. There is no person other than Christ who is without sin. However, when we watch what we say, and learn to control our tongue, then we have also shown that we can control other areas of our life. Jesus even tells us that out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks. What is inside will come out. If we are going to learn to watch what we say we must first learn to guard our hearts. Proverbs 4:23, “Keep thy heart with all diligence, for out of it are the issues of life.”

If you are not a Christian here are the ABCs to salvation:

Admit you are a sinner in need of a savior.

Believe that Jesus died for you and has risen again from the dead.

Confess your sins to God and ask for His forgiveness and then commit the rest of your life to follow Him.