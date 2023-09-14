A Smyth County judge has denied a motion asking the court to send a child abuse case to Washington County for jury trial.

In a motion to change venue filed last week, Kimberly Haugh, defense attorney for 21-year-old Chase Levi Clark, who faces two counts of child abuse or neglect, cited a News & Messenger article referencing comments made by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Phillip Blevins at a court hearing last month.

The article, which Haugh mistakenly attributed to the Bristol Herald Courier and wrongly claimed the commonwealth had “approved,” detailed the Aug. 2 hearing at which Clark was expected to enter an open guilty plea.

At the hearing, Haugh advised the court that her client had decided late the night before to take a plea agreement previously offered by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Brendan Roche, who typically handles cases involving juveniles.

Blevins, who is currently seeking election to the county’s commonwealth’s attorney seat and who was handling the case in Roche’s absence that day, told the court that he “could not stand by and let this type of crime go for that kind of time.”

He later told Haugh during a brief court recess that, “If I was commonwealth’s attorney, I wouldn’t agree to that.”

In the motion seeking the change of venue, Haugh wrote, “Mr. Blevins is clearly bringing a political agenda into the negotiations for this matter with his quoted comment to the newspaper.”

Her client, she said, would benefit from a change of venue to Washington County.

Changes of venue are typically only granted when it can be shown that extensive publicity of a particular case has rendered a fair and impartial trial unlikely. A change of venue does not, however, include a change of prosecutors.

Though Haugh made no specific reference to a potential for jury prejudice, Roche noted in his response to the motion that, “The court must begin with the presumption that a defendant can receive a fair trial in the jurisdiction in which the offense occurred.”

Quoting opinions issued in two Virginia murder cases in which changes of venue were denied, Roche said that to overcome that presumption, the defense would need to clearly show “’that there is such widespread feeling of prejudice on the part of the citizenry as will be reasonably certain to prevent a fair and impartial trial.’”

The defense, he said, had not shown that any prejudice existed because of the article.

He further pointed out that the article did not contain any facts of the case, saying, “The article even states, ‘Few details about the allegations against Clark are known at this time as he was charged via direct indictment, but Roche said last week that it was a case involving Shaken Baby Syndrome.’”

In regard to the claim that the commonwealth had “approved the publication” of the article, Roche said, “At no time did the Commonwealth approve the article run by the media, nor has the Commonwealth ever had any type of power of approval over any media outlets.”

To demonstrate that point, he noted that the News & Messenger had declined Blevins’ request to alter the article after it was published online to exclude the exchange between the two attorneys, which took place in the courtroom directly in front of the journalist covering the hearing. The newspaper also declined Blevins’ request to exclude the jail sentence proposed in the plea agreement.

The News & Messenger would note that it has policies in place prohibiting the proofreading or approval of any news articles by those outside of news staff.

Roche further pointed out that the article contained references to comments made by Blevins’ political opponent, Paul Morrison, “which would not be in line with a political statement issued and/or approved by Mr. Blevins.”

Ultimately, Circuit Court Judge Deanis Simmons agreed with the commonwealth and on Thursday denied the motion to change venue.

Set for Sept. 20, Clark’s trial has now been continued to a later date.