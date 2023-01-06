Rural Retreat sweeps Galax

Rural Retreat 45, Galax 16
Galax (6-5)
King 5, Leonard 2, Muraski 3, Sawyers 5, Miller 1.
Rural Retreat (8-4)
Fiscus 17, Cox 2, Bailey 1, B. Moore 17, T. Moore 8.
Galax 3 2 6 5 — 16
R. Retreat 14 16 7 8 — 45
3-point goals: Galax 2 (King, Muraski), Rural Retreat 1 (Fiscus).
BOYS
Rural Retreat 54, Galax 42
Rural Retreat (3-6)
Height 20, Smelser 9, Roberts 9, Crockett 8, Worley 8.
Galax (0-8)
Jemison 12, Cox 11, Lundy 7, Stuart 6, Dillon 3, Gentry 2, Jones 1.
R. Retreat 9 13 10 22 — 54
Galax 8 11 16 5 — 42
3-point goals: Rural Retreat 3 (Worley, Height, Smelser), Galax 3 (Lundy, Dillon, Cox).