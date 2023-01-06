 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rural Retreat sweeps Galax

Rural Retreat 45, Galax 16

Galax (6-5)

King 5, Leonard 2, Muraski 3, Sawyers 5, Miller 1.

Rural Retreat (8-4)

Fiscus 17, Cox 2, Bailey 1, B. Moore 17, T. Moore 8.

Galax 3 2 6 5 — 16

R. Retreat 14 16 7 8 — 45

3-point goals: Galax 2 (King, Muraski), Rural Retreat 1 (Fiscus).

BOYS

Rural Retreat 54, Galax 42

Rural Retreat (3-6)

Height 20, Smelser 9, Roberts 9, Crockett 8, Worley 8.

Galax (0-8)

Jemison 12, Cox 11, Lundy 7, Stuart 6, Dillon 3, Gentry 2, Jones 1.

R. Retreat 9 13 10 22 — 54

Galax 8 11 16 5 — 42

3-point goals: Rural Retreat 3 (Worley, Height, Smelser), Galax 3 (Lundy, Dillon, Cox).

