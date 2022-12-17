You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Name:WinstonAge: 1 yrBreed:German Shepherd/English Shepherd/GreatPyrenees mixWeight: 50#Courtesy Listing! Contact... View on PetFinder
Winston (Courtesy Post)
