U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh released a video public service announcement this week to news media throughout the Western District of Virginia that urges residents to stay vigilant against cyber fraud, investment schemes, and other forms of online deception.

“Fraudsters are using high-pressure tactics and promises of low or no risk investments in an attempt to steal the hard-earned money of our citizens, especially our seniors,” U.S. Attorney Kavanaugh said. “The United States Attorney’s Office, along with our law enforcement partners at the federal, state and local levels, are committed to protecting you.”

These scammers often reach out by phone, text message or email, claiming high returns on investments, often in the form of crypto-currency. They are becoming more creative, sophisticated, and aggressive.

“To protect yourself, never send money to anyone you do not know and research who you are investing your hard-earned money with,” Kavanaugh added. “If you feel rushed, or if you are told not to discuss the investment opportunity with others, you are being scammed.”

For more information about these scams, or what to do if you feel you have been a victim of a scam, visit FBI.gov.

The PSA is available on the Western District of Virginia’s newly-launched YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/@usao_wdva.