A totally renovated 3bd/2ba home just minutes from Rural Retreat Lake. This home offers new metal roof, vinyl siding, vinyl plank flooring, heat pump and much more. The home has had a total makeover in 2020. Need room for your pets? The new fenced in backyard is a perfect spot! Enjoy the small brook that runs behind the home and enjoy the peepers on a summer evening. All of this and just minutes from hiking, fishing, kayaking on the Rural Retreat Lake.
3 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $139,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A second Marion man has pleaded guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl containing substance.
Marion is one step closer to being the home of a tattoo shop. Last week, the Marion Town Council and its planning commission held a public hearing on Rocky Sims’ request for a Special Use Permit to operate a shop on North Main Street. About 20 individuals turned out in support of the shop, while one person spoke against its proposed location.
Three Northeast Tennessee men and one from Southwest Virginia have been charged with seeking illicit sex from minors as a result of a two-day joint undercover operation, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday.
Fire destroyed a home Friday morning along U.S. Highway 11E in Sullivan County.
Richlands, Va. – One week after a special election filled a vacant town council seat Richlands has another vacancy.
- Updated
This Veterans Day, Life Changers Christian Center will dedicate a special garden to honor veterans across the country. To celebrate the Tomb o…
Local first responders and other community members have wrapped up the final stages of launching an expanded and more inclusive local emergency planning committee (LEPC). The county's emergency services coordinator is encouraging citizens to become involved.
A federal judge has ordered Bristol Compressors International to pay former employees it terminated in 2018 more than $1.3 million.
A Woodlawn man reported missing Oct. 27 was found dead inside his vehicle, down an embankment in Wythe County the afternoon of Oct. 31.
Larry Lee “Chicago” Jones, 48 of Wytheville, was found guilty Wednesday in Wythe County Circuit Court of one count Possession of a Schedule II…