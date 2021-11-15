3 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $139,500

A totally renovated 3bd/2ba home just minutes from Rural Retreat Lake. This home offers new metal roof, vinyl siding, vinyl plank flooring, heat pump and much more. The home has had a total makeover in 2020. Need room for your pets? The new fenced in backyard is a perfect spot! Enjoy the small brook that runs behind the home and enjoy the peepers on a summer evening. All of this and just minutes from hiking, fishing, kayaking on the Rural Retreat Lake.