Smyth County to add EMS providers to Atkins area

On Jan. 1, 2023, a new EMS agency is expected to start responding to calls in the community when the first branch of Smyth County Fire & Rescue opens in Atkins.

An office of Smyth County Public Safety, the Atkins staff will include six EMS providers who will work rotating 24-hour shifts, said Curtis Crawford, the county’s emergency services coordinator.

“We are working to advance EMS in Smyth County,” Crawford said.

County Administrator Shawn Utt noted that when he was hired a countywide EMS plan was on the table.

The need for such a plan grew out of a crisis that emerged in February 2019 when Saltville Rescue Squad representatives advised the board of supervisors that the agency was hemorrhaging money and its failure was imminent.

Over the next several few months the squad’s demise was prevented and it has since become an operation of the Town of Saltville, but the county, which is responsible for overseeing medical rescue services, became aware of its vulnerability on the EMS front. Exploring options, the supervisors requested bids for EMS services. Four organizations bid on covering the entire county. Their proposals ranged from $1.2 million to $5.3 million.

The supervisors tasked their then emergency management coordinator with leading an effort to create a plan for the long-term future of the county emergency medical services.

That proposal, unveiled in 2020, divided county fire and EMS services into Eastern and Western divisions. The Eastern division would operate under the umbrella of Marion Fire-EMS and would include Atkins and Sugar Grove. The Western division would work under Chilhowie Fire-EMS and include Saltville, Adwolfe and Nebo.

The supervisors appointed a committee to assess the plan and possibility create a counter-proposal.

With the hiring of Crawford later that year, the work shifted.

Last week, the county bought its first two ambulances. Utt noted that the county opted for used vehicles because of the about two-year wait time for new units.

While the agency’s name includes fire, at this point, Utt said the focus is on supporting the county’s EMS departments. “We’ll be there to support, not supplant,” he emphasized.

Providing that support is behind the decision to start in Atkins, according to both Utt and Crawford.

Marion is regularly experiencing multiple calls at one time and, from Atkins, Crawford said, the Smyth responders can support them.

In October, Marion Fire-EMS responded to 263 calls with 52.9% in the county. Of those calls, the vast majority were in need of EMS.

As well, Crawford said, an Atkins station can also back up Sugar Grove by traveling Nick’s Creek Road.

Then, there’s Interstate 81. Crawford said, the stretch of I-81 between exits 54 (Groseclose) and 50 (Atkins) experiences numerous vehicle crashes.

Crawford also noted that Atkins is home to the county’s industrial park, and it’s important to have personnel nearby.

However, he too emphasized, “We’re just there to supplement the system… to help out.”

He did note that the all county’s EMS agencies are experiencing a jump in their call load, sometimes as much as 20%.

Similar call growth is being seen across the country, Crawford said, and shows the need to proactive about EMS.

The reasons behind the call jump is unclear, but Crawford said it may be a combination of the lack of attention to individual healthcare during the pandemic, Smyth’s higher concentration of older residents, and the influx of people traveling in and out of the community.

Given the situation, Crawford said, additional EMS providers are a benefit for citizens as they strengthen the public safety network.

The Atkins EMS team will be employed by the county. Ultimately, Crawford said, the goal is to cross-train them to help with any kind of emergency situation.

Smyth County Fire & Rescue, he said, “is built for growth.”

An exact location for the Atkins crew is still being discussed, but Crawford said he hopes to make an announcement in December.

In recent months, Crawford was joined by Marshall “Marty” Lewis Jr. as deputy emergency services coordinator.