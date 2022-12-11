Montgomery County farmer re-elected to Farm Bureau board

Montgomery County cattle and hay producer Bruce N. Stanger of Christiansburg was elected Nov. 30 to a third three-year term on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors.

Elections of officers and directors were held during the VFBF 2022 Annual Meeting of Voting Delegates.

As a board member, Stanger will represent Farm Bureau producer members in Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski and Wythe counties.

He is a member of the VFBF Livestock Advisory Committee and has served on the Montgomery County Farm Bureau board for 30 years.

Stanger is a past president of the Belmont II Ruritan Club and has served as co-chairman of the Christiansburg Alumni Return, a scholarship fundraising organization.

He grew up on a small family dairy farm and currently operates a cow-calf operation and farms in both Giles and Montgomery counties.

He sells hay through his custom hay production business.

Stanger worked as a machinist for 30 years at several local companies and retired from Virginia Tech’s Department of Aerospace and Ocean Engineering. He attends Christiansburg First Church of God.

With 133,000 members in 88 county Farm Bureaus, VFBF is Virginia’s largest farmers’ advocacy group. Farm Bureau is a non-governmental, nonpartisan, voluntary organization committed to supporting Virginia’s agriculture industry.

