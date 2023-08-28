The 5th Annual Jerry Hurt Memorial Golf Tournament was held at the Wytheville Golf Club on Friday, Aug. 18.

The tournament is named for the late Jerry Hurt who was serving as treasurer of the Brock Hughes Medical Center at the time of his death in 2018.

Hurt was passionate in his work at BHMC and believed that a golf tournament was just what BHMC needed as a “signature” fundraiser, an event that would be recognizable to the community every year.

Executive Director Stacey Linkous, along with several board members, ensured that his vision became a reality in 2019.

The Hurt Family has supported and attended the tournament since its inaugural year. The 2023 tournament was a huge success thanks to 74 sponsors, 26 teams, and nine volunteers! All proceeds go directly to BHMC to support the mission of providing low-cost, compassionate and high-quality medical, pharmaceutical and preventive health care services to the underserved of Wythe and Bland counties.

Brock Hughes Medical Center nurse practitioners Mandy Arnold and Jenni Freeman are currently accepting new patients of all ages who do not have health insurance or who are insured with Medicaid or Medicare. The clinic offers a wide range of acute, chronic and preventive services. In addition, the Clinic provides services for the entire community, including VHSL sports physicals, a medication assistance program, a medical transportation assistance program, and healthy lifestyle classes.

To connect with BHMC, call Executive Director Stacey Linkous at 223-0558, ext. 6 or visit brockhughes.org. The tournament will be held next year on Aug. 16, 2024.

This year’s Red Solo Cup Winner was Austin Thompson.

Ties for first place in the tournament were Hubie Copenhaver, Paeton Phillippi, Dickie Lefler, Don Goode, Mike Blevins, Larry Anderson, David Carpenter and Chris Bailey