Council approves $48.3 million budget Staff reports Jun 15, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wytheville Town Council on June 8 approved on third and final reading a budget for fiscal year 2027, which begins on July 1.kAm%96 3F586E D6E E96 E2I C2E6 2E a_ 46?ED A6C S`__ G2=F6 7@C C62= 6DE2E6 2?5 >@3:=6 9@>6D[ bb 46?ED A6C S`__ G2=F6 @? >249:?6CJ 2?5 E@@=D 2?5 bg 46?ED A6C S`__ G2=F6 @? A6CD@?2= AC@A6CEJ]k^AmkAm%96 FA4@>:?8 3F586E 4@>6D :? 2E Scg[bae[`gf[ 2 Se]c >:==:@? :?4C62D6 @G6C E96 4FCC6?E J62C’D DA6?5:?8 A=2?] %96 86?6C2= 7F?5 3F586E :D Sb_[gee[cf`[ FA Sa]e >:==:@? @G6C E96 4FCC6?E 7:D42= J62C]k^Am kAm%96 E@H? H:== D2G6 >@?6J :? D6G6C2= A=246D J62C\@G6C\J62C[ H:E9 2 3:8 49F?< 4@>:?8 @FE @7 E96 %@H? r@F?4:= =:?6 :E6>] %96 4FCC6?E 3F586E 92D Sc]c >:==:@? 565:42E65[ H:E9 E96 FA4@>:?8 3F586E D6E 2E ;FDE F?56C Sb >:==:@?[ 2 D2G:?8D @7 S`]c >:==:@?] %96 E@H? :D 2=D@ D66:?8 Sah[eeh :? D2G:?8D 7C@> E96 E@H? 4=6C< =:?6 :E6>[ 2?5 ?62C=J S`b[___ 7C@> E96 E@H? EC62DFC6C’D @77:46] u:C6 2?5 t|$ :D D6E E@ D66 2 Seh_[hde C65F4E:@? :? 7F?5:?8 7C@> E96 4FCC6?E J62C] %96 AF3=:4 H@C<D 25>:?:DEC2E:@? =:?6 :E6> :D 564C62D:?8 7C@> Sach[bcg E@ S`da[dfg[ 2?5 C64C62E:@? 25>:?:DEC2E:@? 7F?5:?8 :D 564C62D:?8 S`d[cgg]k^Am People are also reading… Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to host church security training for Smyth County Inmate 'died in agony' at Western Virginia Regional Jail, lawsuit claims Three-star cornerback Dozier commits to Virginia Tech Virginia football flips former Penn State commit Semajay Robinson Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College Smyth explores billing real estate taxes twice a year kAm%96 E@H?’D 6?8:?66C:?8 56A2CE>6?E :D :?4C62D:?8 7F?5:?8 3J Sb]c >:==:@?[ 7C@> S` >:==:@? E@ Sc]c >:==:@?] %96 A@=:46 56A2CE>6?E :D 2=D@ D66:?8 2 ;F>A :? 7F?5:?8[ 8@:?8 7C@> Sb]f >:==:@? E@ Sc >:==:@?]k^Am kAm#62= 6DE2E6 E2I6D 2C6 6IA64E65 E@ :?4C62D6 S``_[h_a[ 7C@> S`]h >:==:@? E@ Sa >:==:@?[ H9:=6 >249:?6CJ 2?5 A6CD@?2= AC@A6CEJ E2I6D 2C6 6IA64E65 E@ DE2J E96 D2>6]k^Am kAm%96 E@H? A=2?D E@ FD6 Sb]d >:==:@? @7 C6D6CG6 7F?5D :? 7:D42= J62C a_af[ FA Se_d[fgf 7C@> E96 Sa]h >:==:@? FD65 :? E96 4FCC6?E 7:D42= J62C]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of … Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Smyth County has not received a single application from a data center wanting to locate in the community. Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Mount Rogers Community Services is asking the localities in its service region to pay $13.70 per capita toward mental health, developmental di…