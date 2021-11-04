 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $65,000

  Updated
Great 2 BR, 1 BA features laminate floors, hickory cabinets, laundry room and spacious living room. Small cellar under house for furnace and storage. Outbuilding storage and room for a garden spot. Just minutes to downtown!

