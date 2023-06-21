Lawn mowers are useful equipment, but a devastating accident can happen in an instant. There were over 900,000 lawn mower injuries treated in the U.S. from 2005 through 2015, with an average of about 85,000 injuries annually, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Scott DeNoon, a member of Virginia Farm Bureau’s Safety Advisory Committee, said lawn mower-related injuries are usually the result of taking unnecessary risks.

“You’re dealing with a very dangerous piece of equipment, and I think people have a tendency to overlook that when they’re busy,” he remarked. Users should read the operator’s manual before using the equipment, evaluating its safety features, items to check before operating, start and stop procedures, maintenance schedule and specific angle limits. “Most rollover accidents occur when the mower is being operated on an incline that’s too steep,” DeNoon explained.

Avoid mowing on slopes with an angle of over 15˚ if not specified by the manufacturer, and areas where the drive wheels are within 5 feet of retaining walls, embankments or other areas that present an overturn or rollover hazard, according to Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“Before you begin mowing, you want to inspect the mower and make sure that all guards, shields and safety devices are in place,” DeNoon added. It’s also important to examine surroundings for loose objects, bystanders and pets. Rotary mower blades can spew out debris at speeds of 100 to 200 mph, according to Virginia Cooperative Extension.

“Before turning it on, check the area for anything that could become a projectile to avoid hurting yourself or other people—whether it be a rock, toy, sporting equipment, branches or twigs,” DeNoon said. Skip the shorts and flip-flops, and wear close-fitting clothing, such as long pants and closed-toe shoes, and recommended protective gear like gloves and hearing and eye protection.

Users should never mow on wet grass, leave the mower running unattended or refuel when the engine is hot or running. According to the American Society for Surgery of the Hand, lawn mower injuries typically occur when the user tries to remove an object that is “stuck” in the machine, and related injuries can range from minor cuts and burns to broken bones and amputations.

“Whenever you do any type of work on a mower, make sure it’s turned off and the blade is not operational—even a dull blade can cause you to lose a limb,” DeNoon said.

Don’t allow extra riders on any type of mowers, as unexpected maneuvers resulting in injury can happen in an instant, he added.

“Just think safety, and always have safety at the forefront.”

For more lawn mower safety tips, visit osha.gov/riding-mowers.