Falcons nip Hurricanes

Alex Hawkins led the way for an Abingdon defense that limited Marion to 45 total yards and two first downs as the Falcons pulled away late for a non-district road win.

Hawkins was pretty darn good on the other side of the ball too as he gained 144 rushing yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Luke Honaker (11 carries, 72 yards) also scored two TDs, while Will Henley capped off the scoring. The Falcons finished with 257 yards on the ground.

Ricky Carroll returned a kickoff in the third quarter for Marion’s only touchdown and that brought the Scarlet Hurricanes within 14-6. However, the rest of the game belonged to Abingdon.

Owen Barr, Rohn Lee, Baylee Blevins and Dasean Lucas also delivered for Abingdon’s D.

Abingdon 7 7 7 14—35

Marion 0 0 6 0—6

Scoring Summary

A – Honaker 10 run (T. Reid kick)

A – Hawkins 6 run (T. Reid kick)

M – Carroll kickoff return (kick blocked)

A – Honaker 1 run (T. Reid kick)

A – Hawkins 1 run (T. Reid kick)

A – Henley 4 run (T. Reid kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: A 23, M 2; Rushes-Yards: A 53-257, M 20-32; Passing Yards: A 71, M 13; Comp.-Att.-Int.: A 5-8-1, M 1-4-0; Fumbles-Lost: A 1-1, M 3-2; Penalties-Yards: A 5-50, M 3-15; Punts-Average: A 1-21, M 4-41.3