Apple Festival Band Competition names winners Oct 3, 2026 Oct 3, 2026 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Saturday, Sept. 26, Chilhowie High School Warrior Band hosted the Apple Festival Band Competition 2026.kAm%9:D J62CVD 4@>A6E:E:@? H6=4@>65 a` 32?5D E@ E2<6 E96 7:6=5] %9:D H2D E96 =2C86DE pAA=6 u6DE:G2= r9:=9@H:6 92D D66? :? BF:E6 2 76H J62CD] k^AmkAm%9:D J62CVD $>2== s:G:D:@? vC2?5 r92>A:@? H2D !:<6 r@F?EJ w:89 $49@@=[ 2?5 E96 {2C86 s:G:D:@? vC2?5 r92>A:@? H2D p3:?85@? w:89 $49@@=] k^AmkAm%96 %96@ v2?2H2J r@=@8F2C5 2H2C5 H6?E E@ r9C:DE:2?D3FC8 w:89 $49@@=[ 2?5 E96 !6@A=6VD r9@:46 pH2C5 H6?E E@ {66 w:89 $49@@=]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Last week, the Glade Spring Police Department arrested Betty E. Campbell after executing a search warrant. In addition to new charges, she was… Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum School Board member Ben Adams was the first person to call out the discrepancy. Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Wide left. Barely. Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy A slogan describing Saltville and its history declares “From the Ice Age to the Space Age.” An industry leader in the community loves to tell … 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game One person was killed and four people aboard an Abingdon High School bus were treated for minor injuries following a head-on collision Friday …