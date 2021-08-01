 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $132,500

  • Updated
Spacious 5 BR, 3 BA home with recent renovations. Large eat-in kitchen with new countertops, painted cabinets, dishwasher, range & refrigerator. Separate dining room. Large living room with built-in shelving. Hardwood through-out main level. Carpet upstairs. Wash room just off kitchen. All 3 baths updated. New HVAC on main level. Second level has EBB heat and window unit air. Thermopane tilt windows. Unfinished basement for workshop area and storage. Back-up heater in kitchen (propane). New metal roof, new driveway w/carport, new garage doors. Covered front porch and covered patio on back. Great corner lot, sidewalks. Closing date to be no sooner than 8/2/21.

