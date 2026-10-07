Pet of the Week Romy is searching her furever home Oct 7, 2026 Oct 7, 2026 0 1 of 3 Romy would also likely benefit from a furever home with lots of room to run and get her zoomies out when the mood hits her! Submitted photo Romy is a sweet 1-year-old husky/lab mix. Submitted photo Romy, who weighs about 50 lbs., loves a good belly rub. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Romy is a sweet 1-year-old husky/lab mix just trying to find a furever safe place to land.kAmq67@C6 J@F 42== J@FC @AE@>6EC:DE[ ?@[ J@F 2C6 ?@E D66:?8 5@F3=6P $96 42>6 :?E@ E96 =@42= 2?:>2= D96=E6C H:E9 96C D:DE6C[ |:496=6] q@E9 @7 E96D6 AFAD 42>6 :? H:E9 G6CJ =:EE=6 D@4:2=:K2E:@? @7 E96 9F>2? G2C:6EJ 2?5 925 ?6G6C >6E E96 :?D:56 @7 2 9@FD6 367@C6] k^AmkAm~FC DE277 2E 3@E9 724:=:E:6D 92G6 5@?6 E96:C 36DE E@ D9@H E96D6 EH@ D:DE6CD E92E 9F>2?D 42? 36 ECFDE65[ 2D H6== 2D 9@H E@ FD6 E96:C >2??6CD E@ 86E 2EE6?E:@? :? 2 A@D:E:G6 H2J]k^Am kAm#@>J[ H9@ H6:89D 23@FE d_ =3D][ =@G6D 2 8@@5 36==J CF3 2?5 H@F=5 {~'t E@ 92G6 2?@E96C 5@8 :? E96 9@>6 E@ D9@H 96C E96 C@A6D] $96 H@F=5 2=D@ G6CJ =:<6=J 36?67:E 7C@> 2 7FC6G6C 9@>6 H:E9 =@ED @7 C@@> E@ CF? 2?5 86E 96C K@@>:6D @FE H96? E96 >@@5 9:ED 96CPk^Am People are also reading… Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Saltville museum to celebrate opening of American Revolution exhibit this Sunday Virginia football blown out in nightmarish loss at Florida State Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs David Hoffmann: A better chorus for the communities we serve Pitt hopes it earned respect with win at Virginia Tech, but QB reportedly has torn ACL Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy Naming ceremony: Bland County Sheriff's Office's new K9's name honors partnership Goodwill opening Tazewell store Grants closing Richlands store Skydiver Palanker returns to Virginia Tech to discuss mental health kAm#@>JVD 25@AE:@? 766 :?4=F56D DA2J[ >:4C@49:A[ 2?5 286\2AAC@AC:2E6 G244:?2E:@?D]k^AmkAm%@ 25@AE #@>J[ 2AA=J 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^3:E]=J^$p#025@AEQm3:E]=J^$p#025@AEk^2mP U?3DAjk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Wide left. Barely. Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat The Saltville Town Council was divided over who they should appoint to fill the seat left open by Councilman R.B. Henderson’s August death. Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum School Board member Ben Adams was the first person to call out the discrepancy. 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game One person was killed and four people aboard an Abingdon High School bus were treated for minor injuries following a head-on collision Friday … Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Last week, the Glade Spring Police Department arrested Betty E. Campbell after executing a search warrant. In addition to new charges, she was…