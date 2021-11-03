Located in Tazewell County, VA, within close proximity to the Back of the Dragon and 15-20min to Bluefield, this stately manor home sits on 15 acres of land and offers primarily one level living. You will find 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, a large eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, living room & an office/den all on the main floor. A 4th full bath, several utility or storage rooms, laundry and great room are located in the basement. Outside, find a wonderful open patio for entertaining, gorgeous property views and an oversized 2 car attached garage. In addition, an income producing, well kept 1972 doublewide, with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths is also included. Additional acreage with a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom income producing home & a 4000sq feet 4 bay garage is also available and is being sold separately, see MLS #80656 for more information. Main home with doublewide must sell first.
3 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $499,000
