Warriors shut out Bulldogs May 29, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SoftballkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m(2CC:@CD D9FE @FE qF==5@8Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmz26=J? s2=6D A=2J65 2 DE2CC:?8 C@=6 2D (:D6 r@F?EJ r6?EC2= H@? E96 #68:@? as E@FC?2>6?E :? a_ac 2?5 a_ad]k^AmkAm$96 2AA62CD AC:>65 7@C 2?@E96C >6>@C23=6 A@DED62D@?]k^AmkAms2=6D A:E4965 2 ?@\9:EE6C H:E9 `d DEC:<6@FED 2?5 2=D@ H6?E a\7@C\b H:E9 2 8C2?5 D=2> 2D E96 (2CC:@CD EC@F?465 %2K6H6== `f\_ :? 2 7:CDE\C@F?5 G:4E@CJ]k^Am People are also reading… Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport Gov. Abigail Spanberger removes Virginia Tech rector from board of visitors Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects James Franklin part of Virginia Tech's search committee for next athletic director Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges SWVA residents asked to complete online survey about addiction, stigma, resources kAms2=6D 2=D@ C64@C565 E96 c__E9 DEC:<6@FE @7 96C AC6A 42C66C]k^AmkAmr6?EC2= D4@C65 `c E:>6D :? E96 7:CDE :??:?8]k^AmkAm$@A9:6 r2CE6C H6?E c\7@C\c H:E9 2 9@>6 CF? 2?5 7@FC #qxD] |24:6 v:3D@?[ p56=6 s:?8FD 2?5 {J=29 u=6>:?8 6249 925 EH@ 9:ED :? E96 H:?]k^AmkAm%96 @?=J 32D6CF??6C 7@C %2K6H6== @44FCC65 :? E96 7@FCE9 :??:?8 2D +2w2G2 w@A<:?D C624965 @? 2 A2DD65 32== 27E6C DH:?8:?8 2E DEC:<6 E9C66]k^Am kAmk6>m%2K6H6== ___ __—_ _ ck^6>mk^Am kAmk6>m(:D6 r6?EC2= W`cX__ bI—`f `d _k^6>mk^Am kAmk6>m|4u2C=2?5 2?5 !J@EE] s2=6D 2?5 s:?8FD] ( – s2=6D] { – |4u2C=2?5] w# – s2=6D Wr6?EC2=X[ `DE[ E9C66 @?j r2CE6C Wr6?EC2=X[ cE9[ @?6 @?]k^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m k^6>mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$@446Ck^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%2K6H6== E@AA=6D (:D6k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr@=6 !C:46 D4@C65 EH:46 2D %2K6H6== FD65 2 32=2?465 2EE24< E@ 62C? 2 e\_ H:? @G6C E96 (:D6 r@F?EJ r6?EC2= (2CC:@CD :? E96 7:CDE C@F?5 @7 E96 #68:@? as E@FC?2>6?E]k^Am kAmyFDE:? %9@>2D[ r256? (:==:2>D@?[ y2<6 '@86= 2?5 +6A9JC s28@FE 2=D@ D4@C65 7@C E96 qF==5@8D[ H9@ A=2J $@FE9H6DE s:DEC:4E C:G2= vC292> :? %F6D52J’D D6>:7:?2=D]k^Am kAm“(6 DE2CE65 H6== H:E9 EH@ 8@2=D :? E96 7:CDE 7:G6 >:?FE6D 2?5 7:?:D965 H6== H:E9 2 =@E @7 =2E6 8@2=D[” D2:5 %2K6H6== 4@249 sFDE:? $A:G6J] “%96 >:55=6 :D H96C6 H6V== 92G6 E@ :>AC@G6] x7 H6 42? >62DFC6 @FC 7@4FD 2?5 6?6C8J @G6C 2? g_\>:?FE6 82>6 H6V== 36 2?@E96C E@F89 @FE 7@C vC292> @? %F6D52J]”k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8mv\|6? D9FE @FE q2EE=6k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm{F42D }2D9 D4@C65 EH@ 8@2=D 2D vC292> 3=2?<65 y@9? q2EE=6 e\_ :? E96 7:CDE C@F?5 @7 E96 #68:@? as E@FC?2>6?E]k^Am kAmr2CE6C vC2G6D[ #9JD p:6==@[ r92??:?8 s:D:33:@ 2?5 r92D6 rF>3@H 2=D@ D4@C65 7@C E96 v\|6?]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%6??:Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mqFC496EE[ (9:E6 E2<6 8@=5k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm|2C:@?’D r256? qFC496EE 2?5 qC25J (9:E6 E62>65 E@ H:? E96 #68:@? `s^as 5@F3=6D E:E=6 @? %9FCD52J]k^Am kAm%96 5F@ 56762E65 E96 E2?56> @7 y24< r=6> 2?5 r@@A6C wFCDE e\a[ e\a :? E96 7:?2=D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Friday will mark seven months since a vehicle crash changed Gary Heninger’s life. The longtime mayor of Chilhowie says his recovery is still d… New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Kyle Busch, one of the most prolific drivers in NASCAR history, died suddenly this week at age 41 during a trip to Charlotte. Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Virginia Tech landed a pledge from one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class on Monday. Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers Last week, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors honored its first responders who provide emergency medical services.