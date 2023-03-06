The Emory & Henry College softball team picked up a split against Mars Hill University (9-10, 2-4 SAC) Sunday afternoon. The Wasps won the opening contest, 1-0, while the Lions came back to get the split with a 6-0 victory in game two.

E&H got a runner aboard with its first at bat of the game as sophomore centerfielder Mackenzie Williams (St. Augustine, Fla.) hit an infield single but was unable to generate the offense to bring her home.

The second and third frames saw both teams go down 1-2-3. Mars Hill had two runners in scoring position in the fourth but the Wasps' defense held strong. In the bottom of the inning, Emory & Henry loaded the bases but again could not push a run across. MHU got a baserunner in the fifth and E&H had a pair aboard in the sixth but the score remained, 0-0.

After shutting down the Lions in the top of the seventh, the Wasps went to work. A one-out pinch hit single by Kylie Cundiff (Roanoke, Va.) got things started. Williams got a base hit with two outs and after an error on the first baseman, runners went to second and third. Freshman second baseman Abigail Street (Glade Spring, Va.) ended the game by putting a ball in play that was too much for the shortstop to handle and a run finally crossed home plate for the E&H 1-0 win.

Junior right-hander Avery Adkins (Goodview, Va.) threw a two-hitter as she struck out 10 to earn the shutout. Rebekah Howard took the loss, allowing one unearned run on six hits with five strikeouts.

The first two innings made it look as if game two would be a replay of game one, with only one runner for either team. The Lions got things started with four runs in the third. Kristyn Ezzo broke the deadlock with a two-run single up the middle and Maia Sholter made it a 4-0 contest with a base knock on the next at bat.

In the fourth, Mars Hill pushed the lead to 5-0 as Megan Murphy scored on a sacrifice fly in foul territory. The Wasps put runners on second and third in the bottom of the frame, but were unable to get onto the scoreboard.

Ella Brooks added an insurance run for MHU in the sixth, doubling to left field for the final 6-0 margin.

Alyssa Poston earned the win for the Lions, scattering four hits and four strikeouts across the complete game. Adkins took the loss, permitting six runs on 11 hits with just two strikeouts in six innings of work.