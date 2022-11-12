Brand new construction available in Wytheville! Check out this 3bd/2ba home with granite countertops, beautiful laminate floors, and in a convenient location. This home is new from top to bottom and offers a separate laundry room. Move in ready! Wonderful detail in this home with crown moldings and extra care taken for every fixture. Located on a low traffic street and overlooking Wythe County farmland.
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $239,900
