No one was injured in a minor collision between a Smyth County school bus and a Marion Police Department patrol vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Marion Police Chief John Clair said the collision occurred at the traffic light on Dabney Drive as the officer driving the patrol vehicle braked to stop at the traffic light. As the vehicle came to a stop, Clair said the school bus behind it rear-ended the vehicle.

Students on board the bus were uninjured and transferred to another bus to be taken home. The two officers inside the patrol car were taken to Smyth County Community Hospital where they were examined as a precaution.

The patrol vehicle received minor damage.

Clair said the bus driver will likely be cited for following too closely.